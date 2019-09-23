How These 5 Green Start-ups are Building the Perfect Substitutes to Plastic to Make this Planet Greener & Better

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech said the country should strive to get rid of single-use plastic, which has affected businesses of manufacturers

India generates around 26,000 tonne of plastic waste every day, and almost half of it remains uncollected and scattered across the land mass. Given plastic takes 1,000 years to decompose, these remain on the surface of earth compounding global warming, greenhouse gas emission, carbon footprint and choking sewage systems in urban areas leading to flooding. These are often eaten by cattle as well leading to health issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech said the country should strive to get rid of single-use plastic, which has affected businesses of manufacturers. However, the government later clarified that it will not be a blanket ban.

While the environment ministry is in the process of defining products which will be considered single-use plastic, these items are likely to include plastic carry bags, bottle caps, plastic bottles in which drinks such as water sold and cutlery, among others.

Across the world, many countries including the European Union has banned the use of single-use plastic. In India, around 18 states have also banned such plastic products though the curbs have led to partial cut down in use of such items.

There are a clutch of start-ups which have come up with alternatives to single-use plastics. These innovative products are eco-friendly, bio-degradable and mostly made out of natural waste.