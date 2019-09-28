Is Generation Z Redefining the Indian Workspace?
With 350 coworking spaces in India currently, this segment is now entering the consolidation mode even as competition heats up. Last year, AltF acquired Daftar while this year saw OYO acquiring Innov8 and CoWrks bagging The Uncube recently. Another remarkable feature this year is the burgeoning investor interest in this space. Also, Tier II cities are waking up to this phenomenon.
Awfis
Awfis is the largest network of co-working centres in India. Its 30,000 seats across nine cities with 63 centres houses more than 25,000 working professionals across 1,500+ companies ranging from Fortune 500 companies to India’s coolest start-ups. The customer-centric approach at Awfis puts the community at the core of its best practices. Through 1,000+ events and 100+ strategic partnerships, community members get access to multiple opportunities to not only network with experts and enhance their skills but also benefit from Awfis’ network of partners that provide exclusive discounts on F&B, retail, business services, health & wellness, etc. Awfis, which is rapidly expanding across key metros and Tier-II cities, intends to double its seat capacity and centre network year-on-year basis. It aims to achieve 2,00,000 seats in the next 36 months.
FACT SHEET
Pricing: Rs 500-20,000 per seat depending on customer’s location preference and seating requirements.
Focus: Creating high-quality, aesthetic, activity-based, Grade A, customizable workspaces at affordable prices.
Launched in: 2015 with one centre in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.
Locations: Present in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Noida and Hyderabad.
Profile of co-workers: 40% SMEs, 40% corporates, 20% start-ups and freelancers across industries.
Current occupancy rate: Achieve 90% occupancy rate across all the centres
GoFloaters
FACT SHEET
Pricing: Starts at Rs 35/hour for cafe co-working on a pay-as-you-go model.
Focus: Addressing an upcoming culture of cafés being turned in to plug-and-play business desks and training rooms for the on-the-go workforce. A great degree of attention is paid to the women workforce under ‘Working Women Hub’ which is committed to providing inspiring workspaces.
Launched in: Dec 2017 in Chennai.
Locations: Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Coimbatore with over 175+ work, meeting and event spaces.
Profile of co-workers: Start-ups, freelancers, remote workers, solopreneurs, independent professionals, sales professionals, creative professionals and employees of corporates that have adopted flexi-working.
91 Springboard
With a chill-zone, book corner, TT tables and foosball, 91 Springboard is a perfect workspace for millennials who want to have fun while working. This cool co-working space provider is constantly working on initiatives that help its members get to know each other better. This is done through networking events, learning and knowledge-based workshops, recreational activities and much more. Some of the events hosted are Reverse Pitch and Life’s a Pitch. The company recently launched an app for members only, with advanced discoverability features to get the most out of 91 Springboard’s pan-India community.
FACT SHEET
Pricing: The cost of the space is mostly determined by the city and location of the hub. It also depends on the kind of plans that members opt for. For further details, visit their website - https://www.91springboard.com/
Focus: Emphasis on fun at the workplace. There is a weekly ‘unwind’ session every Friday where everything ranging from board games and tournaments to karaoke, music performances, etc are held.
Launched in: 2013 with its first hub at Mohan Estate, New Delhi.
Locations: Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, Pune, Goa.
Profile of co-workers: Start-ups, SMEs, freelancers, enterprise.
Regus
International co-working giant Regus has a strong foothold in the Indian market. Its events with partners, networking opportunities, platforms for showcasing global customer magazine, newsletter, social media, app are some of the perks that Regus provides its clients.
FACT SHEET
Pricing: Varies. Visit their website https://www.regus.co.in/ for details.
Launched in: IWG India operations started in 2005.
Locations: Over 110 locations in India (covering east, west, north and south).
Profile of co-workers: Mix of professionals, consultants, entrepreneurs, MNCs.
OfficingNow
Officing Now is not just a coworking space but also the online hypermarket of all kinds of workspaces and related services. It has a huge presence across the country.
FACT SHEET
Pricing: Varies. Visit their website for more information https://www.officingnow.com/
Focus: Female-focused and pet-friendly
Launched in: 2015
Locations: 38 cities across India.
Profile of co-workers: Start-ups, large and mid-size SMEs, key corporates and professionals.
GoWork
GoWork wants to stand out by creating a true open-space, inclusive and collaborative workplace culture for its varied clients. It organizes networking dinners and hackathon events to achieve this goal. GoWork is creating more avenues for its clients by offering mentorship programmes for young professionals and entrepreneurs to enhance their skill sets, enabling investor relations, B2B collaborations within the community and to give young businesses what they’re seeking the most, i.e., a platform to scale and grow. GoWork has a dedicated Frustration Zone for community members, soundproof Sleeping Pods and a gymnasium and yoga studio to promote fitness and well-being.
FACT SHEET
Pricing: Starts at Rs 6,500 a seat and goes up to Rs 12,000 a seat, depending upon the services.
Focus: A pet-friendly campus.
Launched in: August 2017
Locations: Two campuses in Gurugram spread across 1 million sq. ft with a total of 13,000 seats.
Profile of co-workers: GoWork enjoys great diversity in terms of age-group, gender as well as the scale of companies that are operating from its campus.
Current occupancy rate: 78%
315 Work Avenue
FACT SHEET
Pricing: Average pricing is Rs 12,000 per desk.
Launched in: 2018
Locations: Bengaluru (Indiranagar, Koramangala, HSR Layout, Manyata Tech Park, Whitefield and Marathalli )
Profile of co-workers: IT, tech, fintech, gamification, consulting, migration & support services, e-commerce and applied engineering institutions. Individually, its community consists of developers, solution architects, faculties, entrepreneurs & Chartered Accountants.
Current occupancy rate: 97%