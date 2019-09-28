Is Generation Z Redefining the Indian Workspace?

Awfis is the largest network of co-working centres in India. Its 30,000 seats across nine cities with 63 centres houses more than 25,000 working professionals across 1,500+ companies ranging from Fortune 500 companies to India’s coolest start-ups. The customer-centric approach at Awfis puts the community at the core of its best practices. Through 1,000+ events and 100+ strategic partnerships, community members get access to multiple opportunities to not only network with experts and enhance their skills but also benefit from Awfis’ network of partners that provide exclusive discounts on F&B, retail, business services, health & wellness, etc. Awfis, which is rapidly expanding across key metros and Tier-II cities, intends to double its seat capacity and centre network year-on-year basis. It aims to achieve 2,00,000 seats in the next 36 months.

FACT SHEET

Pricing: Rs 500-20,000 per seat depending on customer’s location preference and seating requirements.

Focus: Creating high-quality, aesthetic, activity-based, Grade A, customizable workspaces at affordable prices.

Launched in: 2015 with one centre in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Locations: Present in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Noida and Hyderabad.

Profile of co-workers: 40% SMEs, 40% corporates, 20% start-ups and freelancers across industries.

Current occupancy rate: Achieve 90% occupancy rate across all the centres