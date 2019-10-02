Tracing The History Of Gandhi's Portrait On Banknotes

On the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Entrepreneur traces the origin and history of his portrait on banknotes.

Many of us, especially those born at the turn of the century, would remember only seeing Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait on Indian currency banknotes. However, that has not always been the case. Before the Mahatma Gandhi series of banknotes was introduced, various symbols of national and religious importance have found place on India’s currency.

On the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, we trace the origin and history of the Mahatma’s portrait on banknotes.