Asia Funding Roundup: 5 Startups that got Funded this Week

Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Deputy Associate Editor, Asia Pacific
Take a look at five startups that received funding this week.

Indonesia's Bukalapak

Indonesia's Bukalapak
Image credit: Bukalapak website

E-commerce giant Bukalapak on Friday raised funding from South Korea's Shinhan Financial Group, giving the company a valuation of $2.5 billion.

Shinhan's investment banking unit joins Alibaba's Ant Financial, GIC, 500 Startups, Emteck and Mirae Asset, among others, as investors in the company. The amount of money Bukalapak raised was not disclosed. 

With 40 million visitors monthly visiting its website, and nearly 910,000 app downloads over the last 30 days, Bukalapak is one of Indonesia's top e-commerce firms. It has raised a total of $50 million in funding over seven rounds, according to data aggregrator, Crunchbase.

 

Singapore's NuSpace

Singapore's NuSpace

Space technology firm, NuSpace raised seed funding from Japan's Beenext, a venture capital company, for an undisclosed amount.

The company, which provides IoT connectivity, and data services using nano-satellites, said it will use the funds to build a constellation of nanosatellites to bring IoT connectivity to places that could be economically unfeasible, such as in the middle of the ocean.

 

 

Thailand's Drivemate

Thailand's Drivemate
Image credit: Drivemate

Peer-to-peer car sharing company raised $2.2 million in a series A funding round led by software solutions provider, Netsol Technologies Inc.

Isuzu Motors, Colopl Next and UNT Group also partcipated in the round, bringing the total investment to $2.8 million.

Sharing economy has taken off in a bit way in Asia, thanks to the popularity of some huge homegrown companies in the region. Ridehailing accounted for a huge chunk of the $100 billion internet economy in Southeast Asia, according to a recent joint study.

Philippines' PayMongo

Philippines' PayMongo
Image credit: PayMongo's Facebook page

Fintech company PayMongo raised $2.7 million in seed funding from investors including Founders fund, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, Stripe, Y Combinator, among others.

The company boasts more than 1,000 businesses on its platform, and says its total transaction value processed is growing at an average of 117 percent week over week.

App analytics firm Adjust

App analytics firm Adjust

Mobile application analytics company Adjust said it would invest heavily into expanding in Southeast Asia, following its latest funding round where the Berline-based company raised $250 million from investors including Morgan Stanley, Eurazeo Growth, and Sofina, among others.

The company, which provides data on consumer engagement with an app, reports in-app bugs, and helps apps optimise their marketing campaigns, would initially primarily focus on Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam, it said in a press release.

Rakuten, Traveloka, Netzme, LINE, and Tencent Games are some of the high-profile companies Adjust provides its services to in Asia.

