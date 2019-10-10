#6 Smart Foods To Increase Your Focus & Concentration
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Food is the most important fuel that your body needs. From mood, energy to health, what you feed your body plays a significant role. For instance, how you can’t put sunflower oil in a car to run it, similarly you can’t add maple syrup in your body to run it.
While the food might look like a very simple thing to you, it regulates your mood, focus, concentration, and brain management.
When you age, so does your body, but the good thing is that you can add smart supplements to your diet that can help you improve your focus.
Blueberries
Studies have shown consumption of blueberries can directly help in improving concentration. There are antioxidants in blueberries that stimulate the flow of blood and oxygen to your brain. This simply keeps your mind fresh.
They also contain antioxidants such as anthocyanins, proanthocyanidins, resveratrol and tannins, they help in multiple ways and protect the human body from cancer, cardiac disease and dementia.
Also Read: #5 Reasons Why Busy Working People Need to Add Blueberry in Their Diet
Avocados
As per WebMD, “Every organ in the body depends on blood flow, especially the heart and brain”. Include Avocados in your diet and it helps in improving blood flow which impacts the way your brain functions.
It is also loaded with fiber which satisfies your hunger and keeps you full.
Water
We often fail to consume enough amount of water and it affects the way your body functions. Water is one such substance that gives energy to the brain. Studies claim that water helps in improving our focus and channels your creativity.
We need to understand how every function of your body is directly dependent on water. So the sooner you understand the importance of it, the better.
Also Read: Living A Busy Life? Here Are 5 Herbs That Can Help You Weigh Less and Stay Healthy
Caffeine
There is nothing that can improve your IQ, however, you certainly have substances like caffeine that can help in fueling up your body and increase your concentration.
From energy drinks, coffee, chocolate can help in energising your body. The effect is short-term and it is essential to avoid an overdose of it. Anything excessive is harmful.
Sugar
When it comes to alertness, sugar can do wonders. However though it acts as a fuel, we are talking about glucose, not sugar tablets. Try including a glass of glucose water or fresh juice that helps in boosting your mental ability.
Don’t go overboard with sugar because you don’t want to suffer from other problems at the end of the day. Go easy on how you consume added sugar.
Fish
Two servings of fish a week can boost your brain in the best manner. A protein-based substance that is not only rich in omega-3 fatty acids but healthy fats can make your brain strong and powerful.
Studies have shown how the inclusion of fish in your meal can reduce stroke risk, mental decline and enhance your memory.