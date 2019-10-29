#9 Tips & Tricks to Not Let the Phone Addiction Destruct Your Body
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Your eyes are constantly stuck to it. When it’s not in your hand, you want to grab it and check the notifications. Your smartphone is your life and everything you have revolves around it. Our obsessions with our smart devices have touched another height. While we use it almost most of the time, we often forget that every addiction has its consequences. We recently told you about the cellphone pain syndrome and how it is causing major disabilities amongst us. It’s time we tell you the tips and tricks to prevent it from causing serious and irreversible damages.
To get a clear idea of the cellphone syndrome, Entrepreneur India spoke with Dr. Sidharth Verma, Consultant Interventional Spine & Pain Physician, Masina Hospital who explained the relation between the devices we use and the problems it causes, “While the symptoms of cellphone pain syndromes might seem different, they are a connected group that consistently occurs together as soon as the relationship with the cellphone is consummated. It is estimated that the average person spends almost three hours a day on the mobile or hand-held devices.”
To make life simple Dr.Verma also gave us some general tip to prevent and treat the syndromes that cellphone addiction causes:
Change Position Or Posture Frequently
How you sit impacts every inch of your body. Every hour, consciously make it a point to switch the way you sit.
From sitting with a bent neck, try changing it to straight body posture. Every move you make has a direct effect on your body.
Type Only Short Messages
You might find it difficult initially, but you will get used to it. Try keeping your messages short and sweet.
“You can leave voice messages instead of long texts. Or simply get on a call,” suggests Dr. Verma.
Take Breaks From Smartphone Usage
Detox from your phone every day is essential. Try keeping your phone away for at least an hour.
If you find it difficult, put your phone on Zen mode and you will be automatically locked out for that specific time.
Use Heat/Cold Packs
They work as the rescuer when your body is sore or in need to improve blood flow.
From arthritis to pulled muscles to inflammation, heat and cold packs can do wonder. So when suffering from any of the cellphone pain syndromes, this comes as handy.
Use Headsets
Why hold cellphone continuously in hand when technology has given you equipment to have a hands-free conversation?
We bet you have already noted this point.
Exercises And Stretches
A must! Every day of your life, make space for some exercise and stretches. You might not realise it now, but it has long-term benefits.
Ergonomic Positioning
The simple example to understand ergonomic positioning is the type of chair you use when sitting in the office. Opt for a chair that supports your spinal curves, which is the most essential part of your body.
Keep the height of your chair in a manner that your feet rest flat on the floor and your thighs are parallel to the floor. Always rest your arms gently on the armrest so your shoulders are not tensed.
Say No To Surgery
Avoid jumping to surgery in the hope of a quick fix.
“Your Pain Physician will be able to help you with advanced interventional methods that utilize technology like ultrasound, radiofrequency stimulation, platelet-rich plasma, etc,” says Dr. Verma.
Go Out
Putting it simply Dr. Verma says, “Socialize and engage in outdoor activities for better results and to break cellphone addiction.”
Having said, handheld devices have revolutionized our lives but excessive usage can have adverse consequences. Prevention is better than cure and the effect of all these conditions can be minimized with appropriate timely measures. Your Pain Physician can treat advance cellphone pain syndromes without open surgery.
Also Read: How Cell Phone Addiction Is Making You a Victim of Major Disabilities