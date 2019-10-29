9 Tips & Tricks to Not Let the Phone Addiction Destruct Your Body

As your fingers and eyes are on the phone all the time, you need to get attentive and not be a prey of cellphone pain syndrome

October 29, 2019 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Your eyes are constantly stuck to it. When it’s not in your hand, you want to grab it and check the notifications. Your smartphone is your life and everything you have revolves around it. Our obsessions with our smart devices have touched another height. While we use it almost most of the time, we often forget that every addiction has its consequences. We recently told you about the cellphone pain syndrome and how it is causing major disabilities amongst us. It’s time we tell you the tips and tricks to prevent it from causing serious and irreversible damages.

To get a clear idea of the cellphone syndrome, Entrepreneur India spoke with Dr. Sidharth Verma, Consultant Interventional Spine & Pain Physician, Masina Hospital who explained the relation between the devices we use and the problems it causes, “While the symptoms of cellphone pain syndromes might seem different, they are a connected group that consistently occurs together as soon as the relationship with the cellphone is consummated. It is estimated that the average person spends almost three hours a day on the mobile or hand-held devices.”

To make life simple Dr.Verma also gave us some general tip to prevent and treat the syndromes that cellphone addiction causes: