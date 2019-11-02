5 Standing Desks at 5 Different Price Points

Work smarter, not harder with a standing desk for every price point.

November 2, 2019 2 min read

Standing desks have been gaining in popularity over the past few years as the benefits of getting out of your chair are becoming more understood. As opposed to sedentary work, standing to work at your computer can help combat obesity, lower blood sugar levels, lower your risk of heart disease, reduce back pain, and a myriad of other health benefits. Better yet, standing to work has been shown to increase your energy and improve your mood, allowing you to do better, more efficient work. Some research even suggests that standing at work can help you live longer. If that’s not enough to make you consider a standing desk, nothing will be.

Convinced? Here are some of the best options on the market, available at any price point.

Under $100: SHW Desk Riser

The SHW Desk Riser's top features include:

Works with any existing office table, no additional space needed

Holds up to 30lbs on the desk

Separate keyboard compartment

Supports two monitors on the stand



$100 - $200: FancierStudio Riser 38”

The FancierStudio Riser's top features include:

Wider than the SHW at 38”

Holds up to 30lbs on the desk

Features eight different height levels



$200 - $300: Devaise Crank Desk

The Devaise Crank Desk's features include:

Adjustable from 29” to 45” high so you can sit or stand

Able to fit dual monitors

Holds up to 100lbs on the desk



$400 - $500: StandDesk

The StandDesk's features include:

Features advanced noise cancelling engineering so it’s quiet to adjust

Holds up to 300lbs on the desk

Smart Keypad allows for saved height presets



Over $500: Fully Jarvis

The Fully Jarvis' features include: