5 Standing Desks at 5 Different Price Points
Standing desks have been gaining in popularity over the past few years as the benefits of getting out of your chair are becoming more understood. As opposed to sedentary work, standing to work at your computer can help combat obesity, lower blood sugar levels, lower your risk of heart disease, reduce back pain, and a myriad of other health benefits. Better yet, standing to work has been shown to increase your energy and improve your mood, allowing you to do better, more efficient work. Some research even suggests that standing at work can help you live longer. If that’s not enough to make you consider a standing desk, nothing will be.
Convinced? Here are some of the best options on the market, available at any price point.
Under $100: SHW Desk Riser
The SHW Desk Riser's top features include:
- Works with any existing office table, no additional space needed
- Holds up to 30lbs on the desk
- Separate keyboard compartment
- Supports two monitors on the stand
$100 - $200: FancierStudio Riser 38”
The FancierStudio Riser's top features include:
- Wider than the SHW at 38”
- Holds up to 30lbs on the desk
- Features eight different height levels
$200 - $300: Devaise Crank Desk
The Devaise Crank Desk's features include:
- Adjustable from 29” to 45” high so you can sit or stand
- Able to fit dual monitors
- Holds up to 100lbs on the desk
$400 - $500: StandDesk
The StandDesk's features include:
- Features advanced noise cancelling engineering so it’s quiet to adjust
- Holds up to 300lbs on the desk
- Smart Keypad allows for saved height presets
Over $500: Fully Jarvis
The Fully Jarvis' features include:
- Holds up to 330 lbs on the desk
- Supports four memory presets
- Includes a 7-year warranty on frame, mechanical, and electrical components
- Motor is able to adjust 1.5” per second