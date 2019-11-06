This Duffel Keeps You Prepared For Everything While You Travel
Whether you’re traveling for business or finally making that trip to the Galapagos, it pays to be prepared for anything. You can pack for the weather but you can’t predict when the skies may open — for instance, like when you’re walking out of the airport. You may not know how much traveling you’ll be doing between the conference site and the hotel. You can’t predict everything your friend Marcus has planned for the one day of your trip you carved out to meet up with him. The point is, traveling can be unpredictable and it makes sense to be prepared for anything.
The Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag can help with that. This bag is one of the best for frequent travelers, and here’s why:
Weatherproof
Versatility
User-Friendly
Eco-Friendly
Patagonia has worked with bluesign technologies since 2000 to evaluate and reduce resource consumption in their materials supply chain. bluesign oversees every step of the supply chain to ensure that chemicals, processes, materials, and products are safe for the environment and workers. This bag is made of 100 percent recycled polyester fabric, 100 percent recycled polyester lining, and 100 percent recycled nylon webbing.
Travel smarter, not harder. The Patagonia Black Hole is available in multiple sizes: 40L, 55L, 70L, and 100L.