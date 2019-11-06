This Duffel Keeps You Prepared For Everything While You Travel

Pack smarter and more flexibly with this bag from Patagonia.

Whether you’re traveling for business or finally making that trip to the Galapagos, it pays to be prepared for anything. You can pack for the weather but you can’t predict when the skies may open — for instance, like when you’re walking out of the airport. You may not know how much traveling you’ll be doing between the conference site and the hotel. You can’t predict everything your friend Marcus has planned for the one day of your trip you carved out to meet up with him. The point is, traveling can be unpredictable and it makes sense to be prepared for anything.

The Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag can help with that. This bag is one of the best for frequent travelers, and here’s why:

Weatherproof

Versatility

User-Friendly

Eco-Friendly

Made from burly, recycled polyester ripstop with a highly weather-resistant TPU laminate and durable water-repellent finish, this bag keeps all of your belongings dry, even if you leave the airport in a monsoon. The fabric finish repels rain and snow and dries faster when the exterior does get wet.You can carry this Patagonia in a variety of ways. The padded shoulder straps are removable, making it easy to carry over your shoulder or with the reinforced haul handles if you’d prefer to carry the bag and toss it in the back of a taxi.It’s called the Black Hole for good reason. The main compartment opens via a zippered, U-shaped lid, which has a pair of zip-closing mesh pockets inside for easy access to your headphones or phone charger. The exterior pocket is larger than you’d expect, and gives you quick access to a sweater or a pair of shoes. When you don’t need it, the bag folds into itself, giving you extra space in your hotel room or in storage at home.

Patagonia has worked with bluesign technologies since 2000 to evaluate and reduce resource consumption in their materials supply chain. bluesign oversees every step of the supply chain to ensure that chemicals, processes, materials, and products are safe for the environment and workers. This bag is made of 100 percent recycled polyester fabric, 100 percent recycled polyester lining, and 100 percent recycled nylon webbing.

Travel smarter, not harder. The Patagonia Black Hole is available in multiple sizes: 40L, 55L, 70L, and 100L.