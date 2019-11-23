How to Turn Entrepreneurial Obstacles into Opportunities

Vivekananda HR, Co-Founder and CEO, Bounce

In April 2018, we launched 100 scooters to do 800 rides on the first day. Unfortunately, the server crashed due to backend errors and this resulted in a lack of coordination between the hardware and software. Out of the 100 bikes, only 10 were live while the rest were out of service. We also faced GPS hurdles as the bike was not communicating with the server. Then we created several prototypes and figured out different GPS vendors and checked which network platform works best for us. Initially, we were working with a partner whose network connectivity in India was not very strong. When we realized that the IoT device we’re working with is not able to control the boot of the scooter, we found out alternate partners. We went to China to figure out if we can pick something off the shelf. A lot of changes had to be done internally like figuring out the technical glitches. Till we got our VC backing, it was a stressful period. Today, 80,000 people book with us on a day-to-day basis.