Don't Miss Out On The Lululemon Sale Happening Now

Give your wardrobe some love this week.

November 28, 2019 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While Thanksgiving is inevitably the highlight of the upcoming holiday weekend, for some, nothing beats the excitement of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And it’s not just about deals on electronics anymore either. Everything is fair game in 2019 — which makes it a great time to bulk up our wardrobes and mix up our monotonous office uniforms.

Although Lululemon hasn’t officially announced their participation in Black Friday and Cyber Monday, they have some great items on sale in their typically limited sale section. We’ve combed through it all to help you take advantage of some great deals. And no, we’re not just talking about yoga pants (although we had to throw one favorite pair in there). These finds range from weekend wear to office wear, and keep you incredibly comfortable along the way.

Align Crop

Image credit: Lululemon

The ‘Align’ leggings are a newer line from Lululemon, but have quickly become a cult favorite. The Nulu Fabric goes beyond their standard level of comfortable to a “buttery-soft” level of bliss. These leggings are athleisure done right, and are suitable for everything from yoga to brunch to picking up groceries. The only downside? You won’t want to take them off come Monday morning.

ON SALE NOW: Align Crops - $59 (Was $88)

On the Fly Jogger

Image credit: Lululemon

The On the Fly Joggers are begging to be taken on an adventure in-and-out of the office. These pants are incredibly versatile thanks to their wrinkle free Travel Woven fabric, so you can just as easily attend a client meeting (just add heels) as go for a stroll around the city.

ON SALE NOW: On the Fly Jogger - $69 (Was $118)

Run to Reset 1/2 Zip

Image credit: Lululemon

The Run to Reset 1/2 Zip is not only comfortable and versatile, but it looks amazing on absolutely everyone. The high-necked half zip and extended cuffs with thumb-holes will ensure you stay cozy whether you’re headed out on a run or dressing down for casual Fridays.

ON SALE NOW: Run to Reset 1/2 Zip - $69 (Was $128)

Boulevard Bliss Skirt

Image credit: Lululemon

Who said Lululemon can’t do office attire? The Boulevard Bliss Skirt provides all-day comfort from walking up nine flights of stairs to running across town to a meeting. Pair it with a silk blouse for office-wear and dress it down with a tank to seamlessly transition to happy hour.

ON SALE NOW: Boulevard Bliss Skirt - $49 (Was $88)

Baller Hat

Image credit: Lululemon

Whether you woke up to a bad hair day or you’re just short on time, nothing saves the day like a dad hat. The Baller Cap is stylish enough to make you look put together even if you’re simply running late.

ON SALE NOW: Baller Hat - $19 (Was $38)

Storm Break Rain Jacket Wool

Image credit: Lululemon

The Storm Break Rain Jacket Wool is one of the most versatile jackets Lululemon produces. It features a removable hood and two-in-one collar that you can wear up or down. Since the jacket is made from a technical wool that is waterproof, this is perfect for those who are exposed to Mother Nature during their commutes.

ON SALE NOW: Storm Break Rain Jacket Wool - $199 (Was $348)

ABC Pant Classic

Image credit: Lululemon

The ABC Pant Classic was made for all-day comfort. These pants are perfect for those who have to spend a day in the office and then straight to a social function. The straight fit, five pockets, and four-way stretch fabric give these pair of pants a classic look with a modern twist.

ON SALE NOW: ABC Pant Classic - $99 (Was $128)

All Town Buttondown

Image credit: Lululemon

The All Town Buttondown was created with constant movement in mind. The dress shirt was designed with more room in the arms and shoulders. Comprised of a stretchy Qwick Oxford fabric that is able to wick sweat, this is perfect for warmer days.

ON SALE NOW: All Town Buttondown - $49 (Was $108)

Metal Vent Tech Long Sleeve 2.0

Image credit: Lululemon

The Metal Vent Tech Long Sleeve 2.0 is constructed with Lululemon’s famous anti-stink technology. The breathable polyester material is engineered to be seamless (say goodbye to chaffing), snag resistant, and retain its shape over time.

ON SALE NOW: Metal Vent Tech Long Sleeve 2.0 - $69 (Was $88)

T.H.E. Short

Image credit: Lululemon

The T.H.E. Short is a must-have for anyone who exercises. This pair of performance shorts is woven from a lightweight sweat-wicking fabric that has a four-way stretch.

ON SALE NOW: T.H.E. Short - $39 (Was $58)