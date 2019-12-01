10 Cyber Monday Deals for Everyone on Your Gift List, on Sale Early

Jump on the savings ahead of time.

December 1, 2019 5 min read

ECOVACS Deebot Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Canister Vacuum Station

Take this time with your family to learn what they all want for the giving season because come Cyber Monday, the deals are going to be flying like wild. If you already have an idea of what to get everyone on your list, however, you can get ahead of the madness now. We've rounded up some of the top deals on the web that are already on sale for Cyber Monday. Check them out.

While you may think a vacuum cleaner does not a great gift make, this robot vacuum doesn't require an actual human to do the cleaning. You're essentially saying: you deserve to relax! This handy robot vacuum lets your lucky giftee schedule cleanings, set up boundaries, and much more via the accompanying app.

Buy Now: ECOVACS Deebot Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Canister Vacuum Station for $374 (Orig. $799) with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription

Babbel is the world's top-grossing language learning app, and it's rarely available for this fantastic of a price. The app teaches foreign languages by focusing on conversational vocabulary that native speakers actually use, not the superfluous stuff you learn in school. With this deal, you'll get access to their entire language library for life. It's truly the gift that keeps on giving for the constant traveler in your life.

Buy Now: Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription for $95.40 (Orig. $399) with promo code "CMSAVE40" at checkout.

Winc Wine Delivery: 4 Bottles

Winc is the wine club for adventurous palettes and a great gift idea for wine lovers and entertainers alike. Just tell Winc what you like and they'll curate a four-bottle selection of fine wine from around the world and deliver it right to your door. As your membership goes on, they'll get to learn your tastes and make better recommendations.

Buy Now: Winc Wine Delivery: 4 Bottles for $20.80 (Orig. $52) with promo code "CMSAVE20" at checkout.

Luminar 3: Lifetime Access to Award-Winning Photography Software

Fact: you don't need Photoshop to edit and enhance photos anymore. This award-winning software is a fraction of the price of Adobe's tools and uses AI-enhanced features to apply edits to huge batches of photos in just minutes. It also helps add effects, touch up, remove blemishes, and much more. The perfect gift for the entrepreneur that hasn't quite splurged on hiring a designer (yet).

Buy Now: Luminar 3: Lifetime Access to Award-Winning Photography Software for $17.40 (Orig. $69) with promo code "CMSAVE40" at checkout.

Big Blanket™

The Big Blanket™ is big enough to support the whole family — four times larger than a typical blanket to be exact. At 10' x 10', it makes both a perfect canvas for hanging out outdoors or for snuggling up with the entire family on the couch.

Buy Now: Big Blanket™ for $103.20 (Orig. $500) with promo code "CMSAVE20" at checkout.

Disconnect VPN Premium: Lifetime Subscription

Disconnect VPN is one of the top security options on the market because it goes well beyond a typical VPN's functionality. In addition to elite encrypted browsing that keeps you safe from hackers, Disconnect also includes an ad and tracker blocker to speed up your overall experience. This may just be the perfect gift for, well, you.

Buy Now: Disconnect VPN for $12 (Orig. $300) with promo code "CMSAVE40" at checkout.

Copper Cow Coffee Vietnamese Pour Over Coffee Sets

Copper Cow specializes in high-end, delicious coffee, sustainably sourced from Vietnamese farmers. All you need is 90 seconds and hot water to make a truly tasty cup of Vietnamese coffee on-the-go. Even the included creamer features all natural milk and sugar — and doesn't require refrigerator. It's a serious game-changer on long flights. Could anything be more perfect for the traveling entrepreneur? The sets come in attractive packing, too, and are great for gifting to clients or employees.

Buy Now: Copper Cow Coffee Vietnamese Pour Over Coffee Sets for $60 (Orig. $88) with promo code "CMSAVE20" at checkout.

ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant

Speaking of languages, this pocket-sized device is another fantastic gift idea for the traveler in your life. Just hold the button, speak in your native tongue, and ONE will translate your words into one of twelve different languages. It's the easiest way to communicate when you don't know where to begin.

Buy Now: ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant for $47.20 (Orig. $99) with promo code "CMSAVE20" at checkout.

TripWipes Anti-Bacterial Wipes

TripWipes are the perfect stocking stuffer for frequent travelers or anyone on the go. They're like having a shower in a packet — giving you an anti-bacterial, fresh-scented clean without any need for water. When you don't have time to shower after the gym or before a meeting, TripWipes will freshen you up and make you feel clean again in seconds.

Buy Now: TripWipes Anti-Bacterial Wipes for $17

Pacum Luggage Space-Saving Vacuum

For those who have a hard time packing light, Pacum is a lifesaver. This kit vacuum seals clothes, souvenirs, or whatever else you want to pack to maximize the space you have in your bag.

Buy Now: Pacum Luggage Space - Saving Vacuum for $40 (Orig. $59.99) with promo code "CMSAVE20" at checkout.