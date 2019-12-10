10 Stocking Stuffers You Can Get for $10

Fill those stockings up this year without going broke.

December 10, 2019 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Moleskine Classic Notebook

Image credit: Amazon

Similar to how Thanksgiving isn't complete without a turkey and a food coma, the holidays simply isn't the holidays without some stocking stuffers to open the morning of. And, while stocking stuffers are generally small, inexpensive gifts, they can still add up to a hefty sum when you're shopping for your family, friends and coworkers. To make your morning a happy one for you-and your checking account-we went ahead and rounded up 10 stocking stuffers for around $10 that are sure to please everyone this holiday season. Read on for details:

The Moleskine notebook has become to gold-standard for any budding entrepreneur to take to meetings or jot down notes on the go.

Moleskine Classic Notebook: $9.98 (Amazon)

Garlic Press Rocker

Image credit: Amazon

Perfect for any foodie, this garlic press rocker makes it easy to crush and mince garlic for all your dishes. It's super easy to use and more importanly easy to clean up (say goodbye to garlicy fingers).

Garlic Press Rocker: $8.99 (Amazon)

Baby Watermelon Grow Kit

Image credit: UncommonGoods

One of the best gifts of summer is biting into a juicy watermelon. This grow kit makes it easy for anyone to start growing their very own baby watermelon.

Baby Watermelon Grow Kit: $10 (UncommonGoods)

Chop Sabers Light Up LightSaber Chopsticks

Image credit: Amazon

Always be one with the force while even eating with these Chop Sabers. These light up chopsticks are perfect for any Star Wars fan and even kids!

Chop Sabers Light Up LightSaber Chopstick: $9.99 (Amazon)

Pop Culture Sticky Notes

Image credit: Amazon

Skip the boring pastel-yellow sticky notes, and bring some pop culture flavor to the office! Paint a message with the Bob Ross themed sticky notes.

Pop Culture Sticky Notes: $7.95 (Amazon)

Parker Jotter Gel Pen

Image credit: Amazon

The Parker pen is one pen you don't want to let anyone to borrow for the fear of not getting it back. Encased in stainless steel, this pen writes like a dream!

Parker Jotter Gel Pen: $8.99 (Amazon)

Everyday Print Set

Image credit: Artifact Uprising

Give the gift of memories with a high-quality photo printed on matte, double-thick matte, or satin paper options. This is almost guranteed to bring smiles, laughs, and possibly even tears.

Everyday Print Set: Starting at $9 (Artifact Uprising)

Popsockets

Image credit: Popsockets

We all know that one person who fumbles their smartphone and ends up with dings, dents, and scratches. This little smartphone accessory does it all: props your phone up, able to mount itself on car mounts, and more importantly keep your phone secure while in use.

Popsockets: Starting at $8 (Popsockets)

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm

Image credit: Amazon

This might be one of the more fitting gifts to recieve during winter. We have all been there, looking for that missing stick of lip balm. When you lose one, you have three others to use.

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm: $7.69 (Amazon)

Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle

Image credit: Amazon

Candles are a great way to help you decompress from the holiday stress. This natural soy wax infused with natural essential oils will last for 50 hours.

Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle: $10.99 (Amazon)