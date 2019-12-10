Holiday Shopping

10 Stocking Stuffers You Can Get for $10

Fill those stockings up this year without going broke.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Stocking Stuffers You Can Get for $10
Image credit: Markus Spiske
Contributor
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Similar to how Thanksgiving isn't complete without a turkey and a food coma, the holidays simply isn't the holidays without some stocking stuffers to open the morning of. And, while stocking stuffers are generally small, inexpensive gifts, they can still add up to a hefty sum when you're shopping for your family, friends and coworkers. To make your morning a happy one for you-and your checking account-we went ahead and rounded up 10 stocking stuffers for around $10 that are sure to please everyone this holiday season. Read on for details:

Moleskine Classic Notebook

Moleskine Classic Notebook
Image credit: Amazon

The Moleskine notebook has become to gold-standard for any budding entrepreneur to take to meetings or jot down notes on the go. 

Moleskine Classic Notebook: $9.98 (Amazon)

Garlic Press Rocker

Garlic Press Rocker
Image credit: Amazon

Perfect for any foodie, this garlic press rocker makes it easy to crush and mince garlic for all your dishes. It's super easy to use and more importanly easy to clean up (say goodbye to garlicy fingers). 

Garlic Press Rocker: $8.99 (Amazon)

Baby Watermelon Grow Kit

Baby Watermelon Grow Kit
Image credit: UncommonGoods

One of the best gifts of summer is biting into a juicy watermelon. This grow kit makes it easy for anyone to start growing their very own baby watermelon. 

Baby Watermelon Grow Kit: $10 (UncommonGoods)

Chop Sabers Light Up LightSaber Chopsticks

Chop Sabers Light Up LightSaber Chopsticks
Image credit: Amazon

Always be one with the force while even eating with these Chop Sabers. These light up chopsticks are perfect for any Star Wars fan and even kids!

Chop Sabers Light Up LightSaber Chopstick: $9.99 (Amazon)

Pop Culture Sticky Notes

Pop Culture Sticky Notes
Image credit: Amazon

Skip the boring pastel-yellow sticky notes, and bring some pop culture flavor to the office! Paint a message with the Bob Ross themed sticky notes.

Pop Culture Sticky Notes: $7.95 (Amazon)

Parker Jotter Gel Pen

Parker Jotter Gel Pen
Image credit: Amazon

The Parker pen is one pen you don't want to let anyone to borrow for the fear of not getting it back. Encased in stainless steel, this pen writes like a dream!

Parker Jotter Gel Pen: $8.99 (Amazon)

Everyday Print Set

Everyday Print Set
Image credit: Artifact Uprising

Give the gift of memories with a high-quality photo printed on matte, double-thick matte, or satin paper options. This is almost guranteed to bring smiles, laughs, and possibly even tears. 

Everyday Print Set: Starting at $9 (Artifact Uprising)

Popsockets

Popsockets
Image credit: Popsockets

We all know that one person who fumbles their smartphone and ends up with dings, dents, and scratches. This little smartphone accessory does it all: props your phone up, able to mount itself on car mounts, and more importantly keep your phone secure while in use. 

Popsockets: Starting at $8 (Popsockets)

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm
Image credit: Amazon

This might be one of the more fitting gifts to recieve during winter. We have all been there, looking for that missing stick of lip balm. When you lose one, you have three others to use. 

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm: $7.69 (Amazon)

Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle

Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle
Image credit: Amazon

Candles are a great way to help you decompress from the holiday stress. This natural soy wax infused with natural essential oils will last for 50 hours. 

Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle: $10.99 (Amazon)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Holiday Shopping

20 Incredible Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Holiday Shopping

10 Holiday Gifts Boxes You Can Send From Your Couch

Holiday Shopping

What Your Stressed-Out Officemates May Value Most This Holiday Season