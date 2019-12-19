Money Mistakes to Avoid When Traveling Abroad

From carrying one travel money option to swiping plastic frequently, erring with your money in a foreign land can make you spend much more than you budgeted for

December 19, 2019 4 min read

Winter holidays are here and you are gearing up for your foreign holiday plans. You’ve made an itinerary and booked your flights. But, for an overseas travel plan, that might not be enough.

It is easy to make money mistakes if you are not aware of the various fees you have to pay for transactions overseas or are not aware of your travel insurance policy details.

To avoid paying through the nose during your overseas travel, here are some common money mistakes you should avoid.

