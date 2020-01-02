30 Best Apps of 2019

Booklet: t was only right that Amrut Deshmukh launched Booklet on World Book Day in 2016. Deshmukh says that he is on a mission to make India read. Through his reading app, he is giving out 20-minute long book summaries of bestselling books in text and audio. “We are on a mission to cultivate the habit of reading amongst the youth of India. The audios are full of emotions, music and are more about storytelling than just plain reading,” he says.



Bookbhook: When he was working with a corporate, Gaurav Gupta used to thoughtfully select books as gifts for his team members whenever they did a job well. In 2013, a young team member walked up to him and told him about how the overpowering world of social media has taken over peoples’ time to read books. That got Gupta thinking. “By December 2015, I had rolled out a newsletter where I would share one book summary every week, just to understand if I really enjoy doing this and if people want to subscribe to such a free service. In Oct 2016, I quit my job to begin bookbhook,” he says. Bookbhook began as a nonfiction books summary service (3-4 new books every week). It has already published around 250 titles and recently rolled out yet another TLDR (Too Long; Didn’t Read) format, which has set their engagement and readership numbers on fire. INFOCHAT is a new offering where they help readers read stories as well as unravel and demystify themes across genre, in a WhatsApp chat format.



Pustakkosh: Walk into any college and you would find students buried under books. But ever wondered what happens to those books when all those students pass out? Well Ruchi and Shachindra Sharma did some brainstorming and came up with an innovative idea. “We started as a textbook rental solution and today, we are the leading book rentals provider and used book sales company,” Shachindra says. Their innovative rentals provide the most economical option to students and they save 60-75 percent of the cost, which has helped them gain a 65 percent return and loyal customer base. “We allow students to sell books to us, thereby, operating in all three modes rent/buy/sell,” he adds.

