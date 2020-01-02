30 Best Apps of 2019
When was the last time you downloaded a new app? As we start the new year, there are already a crop of new apps that are well worth your time. So kick back, relax, and refresh your home screen. These are the apps we've enjoyed the most in 2019 so far.
Bookmark These Apps
Booklet: t was only right that Amrut Deshmukh launched Booklet on World Book Day in 2016. Deshmukh says that he is on a mission to make India read. Through his reading app, he is giving out 20-minute long book summaries of bestselling books in text and audio. “We are on a mission to cultivate the habit of reading amongst the youth of India. The audios are full of emotions, music and are more about storytelling than just plain reading,” he says.
Bookbhook: When he was working with a corporate, Gaurav Gupta used to thoughtfully select books as gifts for his team members whenever they did a job well. In 2013, a young team member walked up to him and told him about how the overpowering world of social media has taken over peoples’ time to read books. That got Gupta thinking. “By December 2015, I had rolled out a newsletter where I would share one book summary every week, just to understand if I really enjoy doing this and if people want to subscribe to such a free service. In Oct 2016, I quit my job to begin bookbhook,” he says. Bookbhook began as a nonfiction books summary service (3-4 new books every week). It has already published around 250 titles and recently rolled out yet another TLDR (Too Long; Didn’t Read) format, which has set their engagement and readership numbers on fire. INFOCHAT is a new offering where they help readers read stories as well as unravel and demystify themes across genre, in a WhatsApp chat format.
Pustakkosh: Walk into any college and you would find students buried under books. But ever wondered what happens to those books when all those students pass out? Well Ruchi and Shachindra Sharma did some brainstorming and came up with an innovative idea. “We started as a textbook rental solution and today, we are the leading book rentals provider and used book sales company,” Shachindra says. Their innovative rentals provide the most economical option to students and they save 60-75 percent of the cost, which has helped them gain a 65 percent return and loyal customer base. “We allow students to sell books to us, thereby, operating in all three modes rent/buy/sell,” he adds.
Apps Making The Democracy Dance
Neta: The intent to be able to hold politicians accountable throughout the span of five years, and not just before elections, inspired 27-year-old Pratham Mittal to launch Neta - an app enabling public to rate politicians everyday, which ultimately gives out the recent and an accurate picture of the mood of the electorate. He says, “We rate taxi drivers, restaurants and hotels; then why not our leaders? “The continuous rating shall force our leaders to consistently deliver on poll promises. If they don’t, the same would get reflected in their rating and the subsequent popularity, he explains. The app’s first prototype was launched for Karnataka Assembly polls in 2018. In the Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Assembly polls, Pratham claims to have struck over 90 percent success rate.
India Elections 2019: In the increasing noise of social media, Gujarat-based Mahipalsinh Rana aims to bring all the information at one place to ensure maximum participation in the elections. He says, “The App encompasses every feature to help voters actively participate in the biggest Dance of Democracy and make an informed choice on the D-day.” Along with features for searching for voter ID and polling booth, the app gives information on every constituency. It allows users to rate their MPs on the basis of their work. The app has manifestos of all parties and poll news.
GovernEye: Started in late 2016, GovernEye is a platform for citizens and decision makers to communicate without any fear. At a time when discussions on social media apps like Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp slide into mud-slinging duels, GovernEye is a welcome relief. A user does not have to share email address or phone number during registration on the platform. The use of foul language and making personal attacks in comments is prohibited. To ensure that the app remains issue-centric, one cannot follow anyone on the platform. The app is all-inclusive as it allows one to post audio and video posts in vernacular medium. It has a dedicated tab which gives fake news alerts powered by Alt News, SM Hoax Slayer and Boom. The app allows one to organize an online protest march.