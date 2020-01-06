Asia 2020: 5 Things to Watch Out for in the Tech Sector

Tech in 2020 will be an exciting space to watch, especially as 5G makes its debut

January 6, 2020 4 min read

Tech buying by consumers in Asia is expected to grow nearly 5 per cent in 2020, according to market research firm Forrester, and Singapore is poised to lead that growth.

These tech purchases could be geared more towards software and services, the report said, and Singapore could be a forerunner in driving innovation there.

The advent of 5G, where China is expected to take a lead, is expected to revolutionise tech in 2020, thanks to the superior internet performance, and Asia’s goal to become a tech-forward region.

looks at 5 trends in the Asia tech space that could define 2020, and even change the face of tech in the region.