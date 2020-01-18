Physical Fitness

3 Reasons You Should Finally Get ClassPass in 2020

It's is more than just a better bang for your buck.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
3 Reasons You Should Finally Get ClassPass in 2020
Image credit: ClassPass
Contributor
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you live in a major city, you’ve likely been hearing the pros and cons of ClassPass for years at this point. On the plus side, it allows you to try a wide variety of workouts and studios. On the downside, the classes and times you want aren’t always available.

The thing is that ClassPass has changed quite significantly since it was first launched in 2013. Even if you tried it out in the past, you might find the experience totally different today — and for the better. Here are three reasons why it’s a better time than ever to try it out.

1. It’s good to mix up your workouts.

1. It’s good to mix up your workouts.
Image credit: ClassPass

Fitness trends tend to move even faster than diet trends — from spinning to barre to HIIT workouts. In reality, all workouts have their benefits and mixing it up can keep your body and mind from hitting a plateau. ClassPass has worked hard to make it easier to get the times and classes you want, so it’s totally possible to set a well-balanced, fun fitness routine week after week.

2. You can get more for your money.

2. You can get more for your money.
Image credit: ClassPass

ClassPass users were up in arms when the platform switched from a class-based system to a credit-based system, but we implore you to try it. Typically, you’ll find that yoga classes and other class types that don’t require individual machinery (which puts a strict limit on class size) are available for fewer credits. If you like taking these types of classes, even occasionally, you might find you’re actually getting more for your money than you did when all classes were treated equally. 

Even if you sign up for the lowest commitment plan just to take a weekly or biweekly yoga class, it may save you more than going direct-to-studio.

3. It’s great for business travel.

3. It’s great for business travel.
Image credit: ClassPass

Business travel is one of the biggest roadblocks to keeping up with your fitness goals — and often times, hotel gyms just don’t cut it. With ClassPass, you can actually adjust your city when you’re on travel and take advantage of classes wherever you may be. You don’t even need to spend time looking for nearby studios since you can filter by your favorite types of workouts and location.

Need a fourth reason? You can get a month free trial and prove it out yourself. Even if you’ve tried ClassPass before, you may still qualify if enough time has passed.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Physical Fitness

This Massager Can Help You Stay Committed to Your Workout Resolution

Physical Fitness

Get a Full-Body Workout Anywhere With This Portable Gym

Physical Fitness

Hit the Ground Running in 2020 With Alo Workout Gear