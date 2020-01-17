Asia 2020: 5 Things to Watch Out for in the Consumer Sector

Consumer is going to be an interesting space to watch in 2020 as companies undertake rapid tech innovation for a piece of the buyer's wallets

January 17, 2020 4 min read

Asia is the biggest e-commerce geography in the world, and, to a large extent, has even set the tone for the online commerce industry globally. Giants like Alibaba and JD.com have led the way in re-defining the consumer and wholesale retail channels, and analysts agree that, today, the most innovation in e-commerce and logistics comes from Asia.

In 2020, retail sales growth in terms of volume is expected to slow globally, including Asia, because of subdued demand in China, a new report from The Economist Intelligence Unit showed. On a U.S. dollar basis though, growth is expected to accelerate, with Asia accounting for nearly 45 per cent of the total.

By 2040, Asia alone is expected to drive 40 per cent of the world's consumption, and lead the rest of the world in global flows of trade, capital, talent, and innovation, according to a study by the McKinsey Global Institute.

"The question is no longer how quickly Asia will rise; it is how Asia will lead," the report says.

Entrepreneur Asia Pacific looks at 5 trends in the Asia consumer space that could define 2020.