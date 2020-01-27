[#BlackMamba] Kobe Bryant: The Legend Will Live On

Former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, 41, and daughter Gianna, 13, lost their lives in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Los Angeles

Kobe Bryant, the former NBA basketball superstar with Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash on January 26 along with his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other passengers in Los Angeles. Bryant was 41.

Bryant, fondly known as Black Mamba among his fans, was going with his daughter-a basketball player herself-to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy for her match. He was also a coach to her at the Academy founded by him. Bryant himself came up with the title Black Mamba which is the fastest lethal snake in the world.

Here's the life journey of superstar Bryant.