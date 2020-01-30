Exercise

2 Ways to Get a Studio-Quality Workout From Home Without Splurging on Peloton or MIRROR

The Echelon EX1 Bike and Reflect 40" make working out easy.
Image credit: Echelon
As a businessperson, you know how important technology is to operating and growing an efficient, successful business. Of course, technology is making everything simpler these days, including personal fitness. If you were one of the legions of people who resolved to get into shape in 2020 but just don’t have the time with all of your other responsibilities, it may be time to invest in some modern help. Echelon offers futuristic fitness solutions for the busiest people who can’t always make time for the gym.

Echelon Connect Bikes

Echelon Connect Bikes
Image credit: Echelon

Having an Echelon Connect bike is like having a spin studio in your home. No need to drive out of the way to get to a class or the gym, the bikes set up easily in your home and let you connect via your smart device to a dedicated, inspiring rider community and dozens of classes to get into shape at your own speed. With classes designed for beginners and experts alike and ranging from twenty minutes to over an hour, you can cater your workout to the time and energy you have at the moment.

Echelon currently has four different Connect bike models to choose from: the EX1, EX3, EX5 and EX5S. The EX1 is your entry-level bike with all the essential features, like a smart device mount and resistance settings, while the EX3 features a more sporty design a competition seat, improved motor, and enhanced resistance controls. The EX5 goes a step further with an enhanced device mount and versatile handlebars for either comfort or competition; and the EX5S builds off the EX5 with a new 21.5" HD Touchscreen that flips 180°.

For a limited time, get a free Apple iPad Air, a $250 value, if you purchase a EX3 or EX5 connect bike with promo code "AIR2020" at checkout. 

Echelon Reflects

Echelon Reflects
Image credit: Echelon

Not fully committed to the spin lifestyle? Echelon’s Reflect gives you greater flexibility in your workouts while taking up even less space than a spin bike. This innovative technology looks just like a regular mirror when it’s not in use but once you boot it up, you can access as many high-energy cardio, yoga, strength, Pilates, and boxing workouts as you’d like, on-demand. The integrated “Heart-Track” system displays your heart rate in real-time so you can adjust your workout as you require. Through the app, you can pick live or on-demand classes from world class trainers and compete with family and friends to reach your fitness goals. You can also purchase the Reflect 40” for no money down, or you can splurge on the Reflect 50” Touch, which is bigger and brings touch functionality to the table.

Get a free Apple iPad Air ($250 value) if you purchase a Reflect 50" Touch with promo code "AIR2020" at checkout today. 

