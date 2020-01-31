Read Why These Start-ups Rebranded

Start-ups are going for rebranding and image makeover to develop a more distinct and memorable brand for themselves, and to align their ever-evolving businesses with their brand perception

Start-ups seem to not agree with what Shakespeare once said, "What's in a name?"

Starting from tech stalwarts from Silicon Valley such as Google and Facebook, businesses have focused on properly branding their companies. In 2015, Google created its corporate parent Alphabet Inc. to differentiate Google from the larger work done by the tech conglomerate. Recently, Facebook also rebranded its organization. Under the rebranding, FACEBOOK (different from the app Facebook) is positioned as the umbrella organization for the apps Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, Workplace, Portal and Calibra.

According to a study done by the Pew Research Center, a mere 29 per cent of US adults knew that Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp. Since August 2019, the tech giant added 'From Facebook' to both Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook's chief marketing officer Antonio Lucio, talking about positioning FACEBOOK as the larger mother brand, said, "People should know which companies make the products they use. We started being clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook years ago."

Read on to see which Indian start-ups rebranded their companies, and why.