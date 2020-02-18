Health and Wellness

The Best Garmin Fitness Trackers For Keeping Up Your Training Wherever Work Takes You

Optimize your fitness regimen like you do your business.
Image credit: Garmin
Entrepreneurs are all about efficiency. For some, that translates to a fitness regimen. From finding the most cost-effective way to scale marketing efforts for a new product to burning calories and reaching peak physical performance, finding ways to optimize your efforts is important. Time is money, after all. 

Just like in business, technology can help you hone your training to be more effective than ever. Garmin has been on the forefront of innovating fitness wearables and they offer some outstanding options for entrepreneurs who like to hit the trail and workout outdoors. Check out some of their top wearables:

vívosport®

vívosport®
Image credit: Garmin

One of Garmin’s best sellers, vívosport® has an integrated heart rate monitor and GPS tracker so not only can you count calories and count your steps, but you’ll also know exactly when you’re hitting peak performance. You’ll never get lost thanks to the built-in GPS and smart notifications keep you connected at all times. It even includes fitness monitoring tools like VO2 max and fitness age estimates to help you design your workouts for your specific needs. With a slim, efficient profile, it will last up to seven days in smartwatch mode without a charge.

Forerunner® 245 Music

Forerunner® 245 Music
Image credit: Garmin

The Forerunner® 245 Music goes above and beyond a fitness tracker. With music storage right on your wrist, you can enjoy your favorite playlists without having to bring your phone on a run with you. That’s cool, but Forerunner® 245 Music is packed with fitness features like Garmin Coach, which helps you train for specific milestones like races and monitors your form to help you iron out kinks in your technique. It also allows you to monitor your training load so you know when you’re overdoing it or not working quite hard enough to hit your goals. Plus, it has incident detection, alerting you if a car is coming up behind you on the road to keep you safe while you’re running.

fēnix® 6

fēnix® 6
Image credit: Garmin

The rugged fēnix multisport GPS watch was designed to take you above and beyond. With this watch, you can add mapping, music, intelligent pace planning, and more to your workouts so you can aspire toward and conquer any challenge. The wrist-based heart rate and Pulse Ox monitors let you get to know your body better while grade-adjusted pacing guidance pushes you to your limit without crossing it. It even comes with preloaded maps for 2,000 ski resorts, making it an incredible choice for alpine lovers.

