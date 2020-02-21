The Best New Sale Items On Lululemon's Site Right Now

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Lululemon sales are always a thing to look forward to. In fact, they're so in demand that the website crashed two Black Fridays ago due to excited shoppers trying to get their hands on high-quality athleisure. If you missed out on the recent holiday sales, worry not, we've got you covered.
Take your pick from these discounted items that easily transition from office to workout to weekend:
Align Pant 28"
Described as "buttery soft," these leggings wear like a second skin to give you the flexibility you need whether you're at a yoga class or getting work done at a coffee shop. The material has added Lycra fiber for stretch and shape retention, and its sweat-wicking fabric ensures you stay dry during your workouts. Grab a pair on sale for $69.
Define Jacket Rulu
Designed with a trendy camo print, this jacket is perfect for wear on your daily commutes to the office and the gym. It's warm and lightweight, making it ideal for layering, and it has Thumbholes and Cuffins for those extra chilly days. Get it for $89.
Down For It All Vest
Ideal for particularly chilly days, this vest offers two types of insulation to provide weather protection and warmth. It's water-resistant and wind-resistant thanks to its Glyde fabric, as well as extra breathable due to the DWR-treated tech fleece material. Right now, you can get it for $99.
Essential High Rise Trouser
Perfect for work and play, these high rise trousers are crafted from durable Warpstreme fabric for all-day comfort. They have a stretchy, pull-on waistband for easy wear and a hidden zippered front pockets to keep your essentials safe. Get a pair on sale for $79.
Tied in Energy 2-in-1 Top
Now you don't have to pack a tank and sports bra separately with this 2-in-1 top with a bra built-in. Its fabric is sweat-wicking and quick-drying, and it offers medium coverage for support. Snag it for only $39.
Monday Best Romper
We've got your outfit for the first sunny day of spring covered. This romper is flattering for all body types and is made of four-way stretch, quick-dry fabric. It's on sale now for $99.
Unwind Your Mind Dress
Another great piece for spring is this dress designed with all-day comfort in mind. The best part? You'll be ready to go the minute you put it on. Get it for only $49.
Energy Bra
For high-intensity workouts, you'll get the coverage and support you need with this sports bra. It has a smooth, cool feel and is specially made to accommodate rigorous training. Score it on sale for only $39.
