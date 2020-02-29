#10 Marathons to Run & Explore Life beyond Office
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
It’s time to shut your laptop, close the paperwork and let yourself flow in the adventure of nature. Over the years India has developed a running culture and it’s time to be a part of it.
The inkling of participating in a marathon is beyond explanation. It does not just push you to do your best, but at the same time broadens your horizon. India offers you one marathon every month, all you need to do is take a pick and enjoy it to the fullest.
From the Ladakh to Himachal to Maharashtra to Karnataka, every place has something to offer.
Here are ten marathons where India runs, sweats and aspire!
Bloomberg Square Mile Relay
Unlike your usual marathon, The Bloomberg Square Mile Relay is an immersive team-building experience, which takes place across the globe in the financial capitals.
The race aims to use the power of sport and physical activity to address social challenges and bring a long-lasting impact. What makes this marathon unique is how it is done for a cause.
The series contributes approximately $300,000 in charitable donations with at least 25% of each team‘s entry fee going to local community partners through The Extra Mile program.
Date & Place: 6 March 2020, Mumbai
For more details: www.squaremilerelay.com
Sports Kerala Marathon
Being organized by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA) Government of Kerala (GoK) Sports Kerala Marathon will be held in 14 districts across the state.
The idea is to promote sports among the youths of India. At the same time wean away from harmful habits like drug abuse, lifestyle diseases, sedentary lifestyle amongst others.
The marathon will be conducted in districts of Trivandrum, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kollam. Plus to promote the cause there is also a cash-price.
Date & Place: 22 March 2020, Trivandrum
For more details: www.keralamarathon.com
Ooty Ultra 2020
Looking for something tough and challenging? OOTYULTRA is your calling. The tough ROAD running event, with steep up and down, this one somehow turns you from an amateur runner to serious ultra-marathon lovers.
You can choose from 90k, 60k, 30k, and 15k. The route takes you through the streets of Ooty town, key landmarks, green wooded forests, and innocent village roads. Plus the run takes you into the mountains, reaching the second-highest peak in south India with a breathtaking view.
Date & Place: 5 April 2020, Ooty
For more details: www.ootyultra.com
The Madras Greenathon
With the intent to promote ‘Go Green’, The Madras Greenathon is the first running event to be organized for WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY in the Greater Chennai City.
The motto is to make the city look like old Madras and create environmental awareness, running, active lifestyle, and bringing the city together for one. Plus one also has a chance to run and win prizes, medals with e-certificate.
Date & Place: 7 June 2020, ChennaiFor more details: www.townscript.com/e/the-madras-greenathon
24H Bengaluru Stadium Run
When looking to gear up for an ultra run, 24H Bengaluru Stadium Run can be a platform where you can make headway your timing and mileage.
Not just individual runners, but the event also lets relay teams with six runners in each team compete to clock the paramount distance.
Date & Place: 18 July 2020, Bengaluru
For more details: www.nebsports.in
Stone Ridge Valley Marathon
Running on the Brahmagiri just behind the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik, Stone Ridge Valley takes you around the traditional route of pradakshina.
Travelled by our ancestors for ages get ready to experience the exotic character of this mountain, the magical green and the waterfalls.
Date & Place: 2 August, Nashik
For more details: www.valleymarathon.in
Mount Abu Half Marathon
Imagine running from the baseline and moving towards the hill station. From the age of 18 to 60, you have people running with you come from different cities. The Marathon Retreat themed as the 3M Retreat (Mind-Meditation-Marathon), making it unique in its manner. This one will make you scream, yell, stop for breath but completing it is worth it.
Date: 16 August 2020
For more details: www.abumarathon.com
Ladakh Marathon
This is where the world’s highest marathon takes place. If this isn’t something to get you high then nothing in the world is. Way beyond the sea level, this is once in a lifetime experience.
Choose from four races that take place- the 7 km race, half marathon, marathon, and the most popular Khardungla Challenge.
All the races are set in such routes that you witness the most breathtaking view. If you are a marathon champ Khardungla is for you. This 72 km race pushes you to the edge testing your fitness and mental strength.
Date & Place: 11 September 2020, Ladakh
For more details: www.ladakhmarathon.com
Kaveri Trail Marathon
How about something down south? The Kaveri Trail Marathon gives you options like 10 km, half marathon or marathon.
This enthralling race teaches you a lot. Running along the Kaveri River, the paddy fields and the muddy trail is something you can never forget.
This race isn’t for faint-hearted. So hold your horses and get ready to gear on the fifth gear of your life. If you don’t try the sea, how will you know what is in store for you?
Date & Place: 21 November 2020, Mysuru, KA
For more details: www.kaveritrailmarathon.com
Cairn Pink City Half Marathon
The fourth edition of Cairn Pink City Half Marathon is an international running event taking place in the Pink City. The event consists of 21.1 km Half Marathon, 10 KM Cool Run and 5 KM Dream Run.
The Idea is to bring thousands of people from different cultures united for one run.
Date & Place: 20 December 2020, Jaipur
For more details: www.yogems.com/event/cairn-pink-city-half-marathon-run-12-2020