#9 Sensible Tips to Boost Eye Health and Maintain Sharp Vision
Use to spending ample time on your mobile and laptop? Prolonged uses of these devices have become a part of our day to day lifestyle. While we can’t avoid the same as our work-life revolves around it, we can surely make some alterations in our life for our good. With an increase in the usage of screen-time, taking care of your eye has become essential than ever.
Eyes are vascular; hence a healthy diet with low Trans and saturated fat is a must. Period!
In order to guard them from age-related macular degeneration (ARDM), one needs to intake food supplements rich in antioxidants. To keep your sight at its best ability, we bring you a list of sensible food and habit choices that can keep them healthy, wealthy and bright!
3 Vital Vitamins
Three must vitamins for our eyes are A, E and C. Opt for citric fruits like orange, grapefruit, lemon and tangerines contain free radical-fighting antioxidants that help in keeping your eyes healthy.
In case you are not fond of these, pick non-citric food items like peppers, peaches, and strawberries.
Studies have shown how essential is Vitamin C for your eyes. Make sure your consumption and food choices for the same are precise to holdup eye-related issues.
Omega-3
We all have on and off heard of how important Omega-3 is for keeping us healthy. They are not just good for eyes with dried fluid but also for degeneration.
Include salmon, tuna, trout, herring, anchovies, and sardines in your diet. They are also a rich source of Vitamin D. Vegetarians can go for flaxseeds, walnut, kidney beans, soybean oil, and chia seeds in your diet for omega-3 rich diet.
Leafy Vegetables
Food items that are rich in antioxidants stored in macular - lutein and zeaxanthin lower age-related macular degeneration keeping your eyes healthy, making them an apt choice for sight.
Vegetables like broccoli, spinach, kale, collards, turnip green are your go-to options. These nutrients also help our eye detect contrast better which helps in keeping long-term vision.
Eat your greens with olive oil to make sure the maximum of nutrition in-take is absorbed.
Egg
Just like our leafy veggies, egg yolks are a good source of antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin.
As per studies, one egg per day can increase the level of zeaxanthin by 38% and lutein by 26%. An egg is also a rich source of vitamin D which decreases the chances of ARMD.
There are also specialty eggs in the market which have significantly more lutein compared to the others.
Pistachios
It’s time to make this nut your friend. Pistachios are the only nuts that contain a significant amount of lutein and zeaxanthin. It tops everything as it also constitutes of Vitamin E.
Studies have shown that adding it to your diet helps in increasing lutein levels.
Nuts and Legumes
Rich in omega-3 and Vitamin E, protect your eyes from age-related reparation a common sign found in many of us.
Beans and legumes are a rich source of zinc and other minerals vital for our eyes. Zinc is found in all beans, lean meat, and poultry.
Quick Sight Guide
- Start your day with the wholesome goodness of food. Pick from options like:
- A bowl of multigrain or wheat cereals with low-fat milk
- Egg white with sautéed veggies
- Oatmeal
- Flattened rice with a bowl of fruits
- Multigrain flatbread with fresh fruits and a few pistachios in the mix.
- 12 liters worth water
- Opt for nutrition-rich meals to keep your eyes healthy. Pick from options like garlic, carrot juice, tomatoes and soy milk (in moderate quantity).
What to intake and How Much?
According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AOO) your daily intake dosage should have the following in the suggested quantity:
- 10 Mg lutein.
- 2 Mg zeaxanthin.
- 500 Mg of vitamin C.
- 400 international units of vitamin E.
- 80 Mg of zinc oxide.
- 2 Mg of copper oxide.
A Guide for Your Eyes
AAO also suggests some measure one should take to keep your eye healthy:
- Say no to smoking.
- If eye problems run in your family, go for regular checkups.
- Wear sunglasses when out as excessive exposure to the sun can lead to cataracts.
- Opt for anti-glares while working.
- Keep your hands clean when wearing contacts.
- When working for long hours on screen, look away every 20 minutes at something 20 feet away, for 20 seconds.