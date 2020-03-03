9 Sensible Tips to Boost Eye Health and Maintain Sharp Vision

To keep your sight in the best of its ability, we bring you a list of sensible food and habit choices that can keep them healthy, wealthy and vivid!

March 3, 2020 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Use to spending ample time on your mobile and laptop? Prolonged uses of these devices have become a part of our day to day lifestyle. While we can’t avoid the same as our work-life revolves around it, we can surely make some alterations in our life for our good. With an increase in the usage of screen-time, taking care of your eye has become essential than ever.

Eyes are vascular; hence a healthy diet with low Trans and saturated fat is a must. Period!

In order to guard them from age-related macular degeneration (ARDM), one needs to intake food supplements rich in antioxidants. To keep your sight at its best ability, we bring you a list of sensible food and habit choices that can keep them healthy, wealthy and bright!