Sleep

Having Trouble Sleeping? These Products Can Help.

Get your eight hours every night.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Having Trouble Sleeping? These Products Can Help.
Image credit: twinsfisch
Contributor
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Entrepreneurs need their sleep. Well, everybody needs their sleep, but it's especially valuable for entrepreneurs. A good night's sleep helps you be more productive, more focused, and more ready to make snap decisions — all of which are important traits for entrepreneurs. Of course, life is stressful and sometimes getting your eight hours is easier said than done. If you need a little extra help, these products can help you get to sleep and stay asleep.

Aloe Ice Pillow Gel

Aloe Ice Pillow Gel
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Find a comfortable position and stay in it with help from this supremely relaxing pillow. Extra-large at 28.5" x 16.5", this gel pillow was made to support your head and neck while the foam is extremely breathable, keeping you cool all night long.

Get the Aloe Ice Pillow Gel for $81.99 (24% off).

Yaasa® White Bamboo Sheet Set

Yaasa® White Bamboo Sheet Set
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Can't sleep? It might be your sheets. Try switching them up with these ultra-soft bamboo sheets from Yaasa®.

Get the Yaasa® White Bamboo Sheet Set for $89.99 (9% off)

DOZZI Natural White Noise Machine

DOZZI Natural White Noise Machine
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

DOZZI churns out a soothing white noise that helps your mind unwind and your body to relax, allowing you to drift off a little easier.

Get the DOZZI Natural White Noise Machine for $19.99 (60% off)

Aurai Eye Massager

Aurai Eye Massager
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Sometimes, a great night's sleep starts earlier in the day. This iF and Good Design Award-winning eye massager offers both warm and cool massage cycles to increase circulation around your eyes to help you power through the day and then come down when it's time for sleep.

Get the Aurai Eye Massager for $246.95 (15% off)

Gravis Weighted Blanket

Gravis Weighted Blanket
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This weighted blanket is like having a warm hug on demand. The distributed silicone balls evenly dispense weight across your body, helping to relax your muscles and promote circulation. Before you know it, you'll be off to Dreamland.

Get the Gravis Weighted Blanket for $119.99 (53% off).  

Sleep Yoga®: Side Sleeper Arm Rest Pillow with Pillow Cover

Sleep Yoga®: Side Sleeper Arm Rest Pillow with Pillow Cover
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This Kickstarter-funded innovation helps you maintain good posture while you sleep. Seriously, the Arm Rest Pillow is ergonomically designed to let you rest your arms and shoulders aligned while side sleeping, helping you to remain comfortable and wake up feeling refreshed.

Get the Sleep Yoga®: Side Sleeper Arm Rest Pillow with Pillow Cover for $59.99 (14% off)

Dreamlight Pro: The World's Smartest Sleep Mask

Dreamlight Pro: The World's Smartest Sleep Mask
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This ingenious sleep mask has been featured on CNN, Forbes, The Verge, CNBC, and more. With sleep-aiding audio, 100% light blocking, and even an app that draws genetic insight to create a sleep profile just for you, it's the most advanced sleep mask on the market.

Get the Dreamlight Pro: The World's Smartest Sleep Mask for $199.99 (23% off).

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Sleep

Try This Highly-Rated Sleep App for a More Productive Tomorrow

Sleep

Feel Like You're Sleeping in a Five-Star Hotel Bed With These Fan-Favorite Bed Sheets

Sleep

Get Natural, Deep Sleep With Help From This Smart Sleep Mask