Physical Fitness

The Only 5 Items You Need to Get a HIIT Workout at Home

You can still get a great workout even while your gym is shut down.
Image credit: Karl Solano
Contributor
3 min read
As cities begin mandating shutdowns of gyms and fitness studios, staying in shape during this period of coronavirus-induced social distancing is a major concern. If you’ve already got a home gym setup, you’re in luck — but for those of us who don’t, finding the right tools to maintain your gains is essential.

Luckily, HIIT workouts (High Intensity Interval Training) can be done from pretty much anywhere, and they don’t require a ton of equipment either. HIIT workouts alternate between quick, intense bursts of cardio-heavy exercises followed by short periods of (sometimes active) recovery. Here are five items you’ll need to add to your arsenal in order to lock in a quality HIIT workout from the comfort of your home:

Resistance Bands

Resistance Bands
Image credit: Amazon

These super-portable sports bands work as a great substitute for weights, allowing you to do the same arm, leg and core exercises you’re used to doing on machines at the gym. This set of bands ranging from 10-50 lbs gives you the perfect level of resistance for an endless variety of different workouts, reps and difficulty levels. 

Get this resistance band set for $39.99

Kettlebells

Kettlebells
Image credit: Amazon

They may not look like much, but there’s a surprising amount of stuff you can do with just one kettlebell — from squats and lunges to arm presses and core workouts, they can help you tone your entire body if you know how to use them. A 20-25 lb kettlebell is a great home fitness staple, giving you the flexibility to use it across a variety of different exercises

Get this 20lb Kettlebell for $28.34.

Classic Jump Rope

Classic Jump Rope
Image credit: Amazon

One of the hardest elements to factor into at-home workouts is good, solid cardio — and an old-school tool like the jump rope is an easy, affordable way around that. Plus, it helps with hand-eye coordination and improves your reflexes, keeping both your mind and body sharp. And before you write off the notion as childish, keep in mind that fitness jump ropes aren’t anything like the ones you used in elementary school — this one from Amazon boasts tangle-free construction, is adjustable for different size preferences and even comes with ball bearings in the handles to make it go faster, giving you a super-sweaty cardio sesh every time. 

Get this Fitness Jump Rope for $11.97.

Resistance Exercise Loops

Resistance Exercise Loops
Image credit: Amazon

A perfect addition for a home fitness routine, especially if you’re working with limited space. These bands create resistance, increasing the difficulty of common exercises like squats, leg lifts and arm workouts. Plus, they’re extremely affordable — you can cop this set from Amazon for under $12. 

Get this resistance loop set for $11.98.

Foam Roller

Foam Roller
Image credit: Amazon

What you do after your workout matters just as much as what you do during, and foam rolling your muscles drastically improves your recovery time by eliminating the lactic acid you’ve built up during your at-home gym session. And, if you find yourself sitting at your desk all day, foam rollers are a great way to relieve built-up tension in your muscles, so you’re less likely to have aches and pains after a hard day’s work. Grab this bestseller from Amazon and make sure you dedicate time after every workout to your recovery so you can go just as hard the next day. 

Get this foam roller for $24.99

