Want to Learn Business Skills From Howard Schultz or Writing From Malcolm Gladwell? Now You Can.
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
We often hear how important it is to meet with industry leaders in our fields to gain insight and valuable advice. But odds are, you’ll never get a meeting on the books with Anna Wintour to chat about being a creative director or Disney CEO Bob Iger to chat about climbing the career ladder.
The next best option is spending a few hours virtually with them — or Malcolm Gladwell, Diane Von Furstenberg, Howard Schultz or one of 50 other industry leaders — through Masterclass. Masterclass is an online platform that turns today’s most famous professionals into professors in their chosen field. And there’s never been a better time to give it a try as we try to make the best of increased time at home.
Each online class comprises video lectures or tutorials that give you a few hours of virtual facetime with these career veterans, as well as a coursebook and in some cases, direct instructor feedback. Those who opt for an all-access membership (meaning they can enroll in as many courses as they want) only pay $15 a month.
Some courses that have caught our eye include:
Writing with NYT Best-Selling Author, Malcolm Gladwell
International best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell teaches hobbyists and aspiring writers how to hook their readers with engaging narratives and vibrant characters over the course of 24 lectures. You’ll also learn how to perfect your tone and voice, and study his approach to editing drafts and launching a career as a writer.
Business Leadership with Starbucks CEO, Howard Schultz
Shultz didn’t have an MBA or an Ivy League degree, but those limitations didn’t stop him from building a nearly $113 billion company. His secret? Staying curious, finding the right industry to disrupt, investing in company culture, hiring the right team, and being a visionary that inspires people to be their best in the workplace. Howard Schultz divulges all of this and more in his 13-part business leadership course.
Building a Fashion Brand with designer, Diane Von Furstenberg
Advertising & Creativity with Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Jeff Goodby and Rich Silverstein
Founders of legendary agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Jeff Goodby and Rich Silverstein join forces to give insight into some of their most iconic campaigns, such as got milk? They’ll also teach virtual students how best to work with brands, tell a compelling story in as little as 30 seconds, create a catchy campaign from scratch, and how to build an agency from the ground up.