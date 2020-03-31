10 Products to Get You Through Working From Home

Everybody's working from home. But how efficiently are they doing it?

March 31, 2020 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Morning Brew

A large portion of the American workforce is working from home these days. For some, that's no problem and it's business as usual. For others, it's tough to be as productive as you once were. Given that we may be working from home for quite some time, it's a good idea to start thinking about how you're going to get the most out of every day. Not sure where to start? Here's a primer on how to optimize every ounce of time you spend in your home office:

Start your day off right like usual: With your morning coffee. Easier said than done if you've been relying on the office pot or corner coffee shop for years. The Gormia Pourista Automatic Pour-Over Coffee Maker is the intelligent coffee maker that takes pour-over coffee and makes it attainable for the everyman or woman It has real barista-quality controlled bloom and pour-over action, precise temperature control and an adjustable coffee-to-water ratio to ensure you get the perfect cuppa joe.

Ergonomic Chair

Once you have your coffee, take a seat in the Height Adjustable Gaming Chair with Removable Lumbar and Headrest Pillow. Hot tip: Gaming chairs are significantly more customizable than office chairs. This one will help you find your perfect work position.

The Work Station

The chair will provide comfort, but a great desk will transform your entire experience. The Challenger 48" Wide PC Gamer Computer Desk has space for a dual-display plus a built-in power console for all your appliances, and features like a cup holder and a cable organizer.

Morning Sunlight

The early morning was cloudy, but now the sun is coming out, and you'd like some light to power you through your day. The AXIS Gear: Smart Blinds Controller will let you open up the blinds automatically.

Fresh Clean Air

Sunlight is a great way to spur productivity, but an air purifier will help you stay focused all day. Clean air is good air, and the TechCare Smart Air Purifier with HEPA Filters will eliminate 99 percent of all the airborne bacteria and other microns to ensure you're breathing clean air all day.

Lunchtime

Lunchtime doesn't have to be a goopy ham and cheese sandwich every day. Whip up something delicious (and have leftovers for tomorrow) in just a few minutes with the GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 11.6QT Air Fryer Toaster Oven. With eight cooking functions, lunch will be your new favorite meal.

Soft Light

As the sun goes down in the afternoon, you'll need some light to stay productive. Kooduu: the 3-in-1 Designer Lamp, Speaker & Cooler delivers the perfect lighting for any time of day. Plus, you can stream music from your phone and even start cooling your beer for happy hour.

Refreshing Beverage

Once that beer is nice and cool, transfer it into the Trinken Lid to enjoy it in peace and quiet. The kids don't need to know you're having a beer. Trinken Lid is designed to look just like a coffee cup.

Nightcap

Image credit: Winc

It's always nice to enjoy dinner and celebrate a productive day with a glass of wine. Fortunately, you won't have to wear a mask and gloves while you run out to the store to get a bottle. Winc Wine Delivery curates a selection based on your tastes and delivers bottles directly to your door.

Full Eight Hours of Sleep

Finally, when it's time to wrap up for the evening. Get under Cushion Lab: The Calm Embrace Weighted Blanket to relax your body, stimulate blood flow and help yourself drift off to sleep. Take it from the couch to bed, and stay asleep for a full eight hours.

