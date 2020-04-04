5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Keep Their Children Busy and Learning While You Get Work Done
Build a video game console with this MAKERbuino Educational DIY Game Console Kit
Kids getting tired of playing video games? Why not encourage them to build their own game console instead? This Internet of Things kit comes with everything you need to assemble, power, and code your own game console.
Get the MAKERbuino Educational DIY Game Console for $79.99.
Watch documentaries with CuriosityStream
Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and other streaming services have plenty of great content for kids. But if they're getting tired of the same old shows and are starting to miss school, send them on a brand new journey. CuriosityStream is the Netflix of documentaries, founded by the former President of Discovery Communications.
Get two years of CuriosityStream for $29.99 (Orig. $40).
Learn a new language with Babbel
There's no time like the present for a kid to learn a new language. Babbel is the world's top-grossing language learning program and, with this deal, you'll get lifetime access to learning materials for all the languages in their library. With conversation-focused, technology-enhanced curriculums, Babbel makes it easier to learn a new language on your own time.
Get the Babbel Language Learning App for $159 (Orig. $399).
Learn to code with The Complete Coding Course For Parents & Kids
Coding isn't part of the curriculum yet at many schools. Instead, make it part of your at-home curriculum. This coding course is designed to help kids (and parents) learn to code through hands-on projects. You'll actually build real, functional education apps as you learn.
Get The Complete Coding For Parents & Kids: Build Education Apps in One Course for $13.99 (Orig. $500).
Play around with robots with the DIY Robot Curiosity Kit for Ages 8 to 10
This Curiosity Kit turns playtime into learning time. The introductory STEM kit includes all the essentials to help children explore the fundamentals of robotics. With the included tools and guiding mobile app, it's easy for kids to get a head start on designing and building a near-infinite number of projects.