5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Keep Their Children Busy and Learning While You Get Work Done

Working from home? Keep the kids engaged with something other than video games.
Image credit: andras_csontos
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
The self-isolation order in the U.S. was extended until May, which means entrepreneurs will be building their businesses at home for at least another month. If that means another month trying to work while keeping your kids entertained, it may seem pretty daunting. After a while, kids will get tired of video games, puzzles, and all the other things you hope will keep them occupied inside. At this point, it may be time to get creative. We've rounded up some interesting and educational ideas to take up some of their time.

Build a video game console with this MAKERbuino Educational DIY Game Console Kit

Build a video game console with this MAKERbuino Educational DIY Game Console Kit
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Kids getting tired of playing video games? Why not encourage them to build their own game console instead? This Internet of Things kit comes with everything you need to assemble, power, and code your own game console.

Get the MAKERbuino Educational DIY Game Console for $79.99

Watch documentaries with CuriosityStream

Watch documentaries with CuriosityStream
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio

Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and other streaming services have plenty of great content for kids. But if they're getting tired of the same old shows and are starting to miss school, send them on a brand new journey. CuriosityStream is the Netflix of documentaries, founded by the former President of Discovery Communications.

Get two years of CuriosityStream for $29.99 (Orig. $40)

Learn a new language with Babbel

Learn a new language with Babbel
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

There's no time like the present for a kid to learn a new language. Babbel is the world's top-grossing language learning program and, with this deal, you'll get lifetime access to learning materials for all the languages in their library. With conversation-focused, technology-enhanced curriculums, Babbel makes it easier to learn a new language on your own time.

Get the Babbel Language Learning App for $159 (Orig. $399)

Learn to code with The Complete Coding Course For Parents & Kids

Learn to code with The Complete Coding Course For Parents & Kids
Image credit: Annie Spratt

Coding isn't part of the curriculum yet at many schools. Instead, make it part of your at-home curriculum. This coding course is designed to help kids (and parents) learn to code through hands-on projects. You'll actually build real, functional education apps as you learn.

Get The Complete Coding For Parents & Kids: Build Education Apps in One Course for $13.99 (Orig. $500).  

Play around with robots with the DIY Robot Curiosity Kit for Ages 8 to 10

Play around with robots with the DIY Robot Curiosity Kit for Ages 8 to 10
Image credit: Twin

This Curiosity Kit turns playtime into learning time. The introductory STEM kit includes all the essentials to help children explore the fundamentals of robotics. With the included tools and guiding mobile app, it's easy for kids to get a head start on designing and building a near-infinite number of projects.

Get the DIY Robot Curiosity Kit for $99.99 (Orig. $119).

