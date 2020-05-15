Reading

4 Reasons Every Entrepreneur Should be Reading More

The more you read, the more success you may find.
Image credit: Chris Benson
When you think of keys to entrepreneurial success, you may not think immediately of reading. And yet, maintaining a reading schedule and staying on top of trending business books and ideas can be a huge asset to you and your business. Some of the world's most respected leaders like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Warren Buffett dedicate huge amounts of their time to reading. Why? For starters...

1. You can find answers to your business problems.

In fiction, they say no story is truly original. In business, no problem or challenge is truly original either. Just about any problem you may face as an entrepreneur has likely been dealt with in the past by another entrepreneur. Reading helps you find innovative solutions to those problems before they are able to derail your progress.

Ready to start reading more regularly? Then pick up a new tablet and get going. The BOOX Poke Pro 10" E-Ink Carta™ E-Reader Tablet reduces eye strain, letting you read ebooks for hours on end without any pain at all. Normally $599.99, you can save $50 when you get it for $549.99 today.

2. Opens you to new opportunities.

The more you read, the more information you acquire. The more information you acquire, the better you're able to connect dots and discover patterns. As you explore how others have exploited opportunities in other businesses, you may learn how you can also find and use opportunities in your own business.

Get bite-sized summaries of best-selling business books with 12min Micro Book Library. Gain the insights from books from authors including: Malcolm Gladwell, Tim Ferriss, Gary Vaynerchuk, and more. Normally $346.50, get a lifetime subcription of 12min Micro Book Library for only $39

3. Helps you make informed choices.

As previously noted, no problem or challenge is unique. Whether you're dealing with a specific problem or have general questions about where to steer your business, reading will help you make more informed, smarter decisions.

Uncover those answers for yourself by reading more with the help of The Speed Reading Mastery Bundle. This six-course bundle will help readers read faster and retain more. Get the entire speed reading bundle for only $21.

4. Brings out your creativity.

Innovation is crucial for any business. If you can't innovate, you can't grow, and sometimes innovation requires some creativity. Reading can inspire you and help you dig into a creative part of your brain you didn't know you had.

