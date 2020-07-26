Sleep

3 Pillows For Sleeping Through the Night for a More Productive Tomorrow

The best sleep of your life starts with your pillow.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Pillows For Sleeping Through the Night for a More Productive Tomorrow
Image credit: Kinga Cichewicz

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Did you know that 70 percent of Americans report that they don't get enough sleep at least once per month? It's estimated the sleep-related problems and disorders affect up to 70 million Americans. There are no specific stats on entrepreneurs available but considering the stress and pressure of the job, many entrepreneurs likely fit into these statistics.

If that describes you, then it's time to start looking for solutions. It may be as simple as investing in a new pillow, like any of these innovative options that are all on sale now.

Aloe Ice Pillow Gel

Aloe Ice Pillow Gel
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Sale Price: $81.99 (24 percent off)

This clever pillow uses a unique foam that provides 3,000 times more airflow than other foam pillows on the market. It contours and supports the head and neck while the special fibers on the cover keep the pillow cool to the touch on one size and cozy and warm on the other. Meanwhile, Sleep Cool Technology makes the pillow ultra-breathable to keep your body at a perfect sleeping temperature all night long.

CERAMO Queen Pillow

CERAMO Queen Pillow
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Sale Price: $59.95 (24 percent off)

The CERAMO Queen Pillow is going above and beyond other memory foam pillows by using Bio-Ceramic gel, providing not only a cooling effect but also adding far-infrared energy that can improve blood oxygen levels, promote muscle relaxation, reduce stress, increase blood circulation, and reduce joint inflammation. That's a pillow that's working overtime.

Refresh Memory Foam Pillow

Refresh Memory Foam Pillow
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Sale Price: $73.99 (25 percent off)

This soft-to-the-touch pillow offers pressure relief for your head and neck at the end of a long time. The pillow is also infused with green tea essential oil, promoting muscle relaxation. It's a preferred choice for stomach and back sleepers, or those that prefer a lower loft.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the Start Your Own Business (SYOB) course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You will learn everything you need to know about testing the viability of your idea, writing a business plan, raising funds, and opening for business.
Start Learning For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sleep

Why You're Having Vivid Dreams, and How Some Sleep Supplements Can Trigger Nightmares

Sleep

Have a Hard Time Sleeping? The Solution Might Be a Weighted, Cooling Blanket.

Sleep

This App Claims to Help You Fall Asleep in Just Two Minutes