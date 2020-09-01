Meet 12 Young Founders Who Are Disrupting the Way Business Is Done

Cofounders, Flo Recruit

Flo Recruit was designed to help companies secure top talent at recruiting events. “We had a road map of where we would be at the end of 2020,” says cofounder Atreya Misra. But of course, COVID-19 put a halt to all events — job fairs included. “We basically had to start from scratch.”

It’s a position most entrepreneurs were in this year, forcing them to refocus on the value they offer — and then to rebuild for how to be valuable now.

That came naturally to Flo Recruit because it had gone through the reinvention process once before. The concept began five years ago, when cofounder Katherine Allen was in the basement of her sorority house at the University of Texas, sorting through stacks of pledges’ résumés. “You’re trying to put together groups of members who might like each other because they have to talk during a party for 20 minutes,” she says. “It just felt ridiculous because there’s literally more than 1,000 potential new members at UT.”

Allen was a mechanical engineering student and figured she could build a more efficient way to recruit. She drew up wireframes in her journal, then went looking for a developer to build the product. She found Misra, a junior at the time, and the two soon started selling their software mostly to Greek-life organizations. “Then the light bulb went off,” says Allen. “We saw there was a much bigger opportunity: employers.” At big college recruiting events, headhunters are so mobbed that they struggle to keep track of whom they’ve met.

By 2019, Flo Recruit had grown into a platform that helps businesses track, research, and hire candidates they meet at events. The company completed the accelerator Y Combinator, raised a seed round of more than $1 million, and attracted some of the nation’s biggest law firms as clients. When COVID-19 hit, Allen and Misra worried the company was done for — and then, once again, realized they faced a massive opportunity. “This has forced people to become comfortable with remote interviewing,” says Allen. “We want to be the leader that provides a virtual solution before they even know what that’s supposed to look like.” With its new virtual products, Flo Recruit is now on track to triple last year’s revenue.