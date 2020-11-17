5 Must-Read Books Recommended By Successful Entrepreneurs
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
There are several book recommendations available online. One particular list has 23 books recommended by Mark Zuckerberg himself. Most recommendations are very expansive and become difficult to choose one book. For entrepreneurs with limited time available for reading, here’s a concise list for you with recommendations from leading entrepreneurs.
Recommended by Mark Zuckerberg; Book: Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
Sapiens is one of the most interesting reads for people who want to understand how society has evolved over time. Sapiens helps us to realize the importance of teamwork and how humankind has benefitted over time by creating larger and larger teams. From operating in tribes to operating as nations to finally functioning as a global world, the human kind has been forming larger teams to combat issues across the world. The book makes the reader realize that though a single person has played an important role in evolution, teams have been centric in determining the success of humanity. It is no shocker that Mark Zuckerberg who has built Facebook which is now influencing and impacting the world has recommended Sapiens for a read. The book can rewire the way you think and prepare you for taking over the world by understanding society structures.
Recommended by Bill Gates; Book: Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dream by Matthew Walker
This sounds like a self-help book, but it is far from it. Why We Sleep is about the behavioural science of sleep and the impact that it creates on the human body. Often, entrepreneurs feel like sleeping is a waste of time. They work late hours to work on the hustle life and give little regard to sleeping. This book teaches us to reassess the way we think about sleep. For many working professionals, reading a book about the power of sleep can be revolutionary and teach us more about our own bodies. While reading extraordinary fiction books, we often get used to the extraordinary plot. However, books like Why We Sleep can surprise us by teaching us more about things we thought we knew very well. This book prepares the reader for the unexpected by showing them what they don’t know about things they thought they knew best. One of the ways to becoming a better entrepreneur is understanding the key to unlocking your best potential. This book gives interesting insights about unlocking potential and thereby helps you to know yourself better.
Recommended by Elon Musk; Book: Zero to One by Peter Thiel
Zero to One is one of the most fascinating books which reflects on technological advancement in the current world. According to the book, most technology startups are now moving towards improving old technology instead of creating completely new technology. The book recommends people to move from zero to one by creating new technology instead of improving on older technology. Elon Musk has been a revolutionary who has resonated with creating new technology for the world. With SpaceX and Tesla, Musk has created technologies which did not exist in the world before, and has thereby contributed towards creating a completely new world. Reading Zero to One can change our thinking about technological advancement and our approach towards it.
Recommended by Mukesh Ambani; Book: Leonardo Da Vinci by Walter Isaacson
In his lifetime, Mukesh Ambani has recommended a very limited number of books. Leonardo Da Vinci has topped his list of recommendations. The book is about Da Vinci’s personal notes and varied interests. Walter Isaacson explains the intersection between art, humanities, philosophy, geology and botany which was prominent in Da Vinci’s life. For entrepreneurs who want to get their hands into diversified interests, this book can be inspirational. Moreover, learning about the life of Leonardo Da Vinci can teach you a lot about struggle, hardship and hustling across a variety of interests. It’s no surprise that a man like Mukesh Ambani who is involved in multiple businesses has recommended this book.
Recommended by Warren Buffet; Book: MiTek: A Global Success Story, 1981 - 2011 by Jim Healy
This book narrates the story of MiTek, a small midwestern firm which was on the verge of financial collapse but ended up becoming a dominant supplier to the industry. During times like the pandemic, it is interesting to read about businesses which combated the challenge of survival during financially hard times. This book inspires the reader to go on during tough times and formulate innovative solutions. MiTek cannot be found in local stores or on Amazon. But it is a collectible which can be bought online on some platforms. MiTek is one of the top recommended books by Warren Buffet and it is a must read for every entrepreneur.