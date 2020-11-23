6 Songs To Motivate And Inspire You At Work
Lukas Graham wrote these award winning lyrics about working hard and living the hustle life.
“I only see my goals, I don't believe in failure
'Cause I know the smallest voices, they can make it major
I got my boys with me, at least those in favor”
Every once in a while, we feel like we don’t have the motivation to work and we often turn to music to look for some energy and inspiration. Especially during times like the pandemic when we have limited engagements to inspire us, turning to music can be a healthy way to develop a better work ethic.
Here are a few songs which are motivating and inspiring to hustle more. These songs not only tell us more about life, but also teach us to believe in ourselves and remind us of our values.
7 Years Old by Lukas Graham
It is a Danish soul pop song which will motivate you to learn more about life and keep hustling. The song starts with a boy who is seven years old and narrates his journey till he is 60 years old. Ups and downs of life are a part of this song which will make you realize that life and work are never constant. The song tells us to believe in our goals and not think about failure. The ability to keep going on is what will make an entrepreneur truly successful. 7 Years Old also signifies that hard work pays off if we keep going on. In the song, Lukas Graham narrates the time when he was a 20-year-old who was working hard and hustling. The song then transitions to the time when he is 30 and has explored the world after getting recognition. Overall, this song also teaches us patience because the singer takes 10 years to achieve success and tells everyone to never give up.
Hall of Fame by The Script
As soon as you listen to this song, you will feel motivated and will want to go back to your work desk to work harder. Hall of Fame is an Irish pop song which gets your feet thumping and energizes you instantly.
“Yeah, you can be the greatest, you can be the best
You can be the King Kong bangin' on your chest
You can beat the world, you can beat the war
You can talk to God, go bangin' on his door”
The lyrics of this song motivate you to do the impossible, to do whatever you want. This emotionally charged song makes you believe that anything is possible and that your contributions count. In the hustle world, where there is a lot of hard work and little recognition, this song makes you feel like your work will be recognized. You will be in the Hall of Fame if you keep working hard. For every entrepreneur, this song makes you feel like you have already won awards and can do anything.
Elysium from Gladiator (movie)
Elysium is a song with no lyrics but it is extremely impactful and motivating. Composed by award-winning composer Hans Zimmer who has created background scores for some of the most intense films—Inception, Batman, Interstellar, Gladiator and others. Zimmer’s music is out of the world and it signifies achievement, overcoming challenges which are other worldly and also the power of values. Elysium from the film Gladiator is played at the end of the movie after a life-changing battle at the Colosseum in Rome. Zimmer’s music can even be played while you are working because it helps you go on with motivation and energy.
Run the World by Beyonce
In the End by Linkin Park
Entrepreneurs know that working is not all about getting success in life and making it to the top. It’s about hustle and patience. Not all ventures do well, some even fail. However, when some ventures do fail despite hard work, one mustn’t give up. In the End by Linkin Park is a song which preaches the timeless philosophy that failure doesn’t matter. Hard work is all that counts. If you give something your best and fail after that, you should not be disheartened because you worked hard.
“I tried so hard and got so far
But in the end it doesn't even matter
But in the end it doesn't even matter”
This is the crux of the song and these lines are constantly repeated to tell us that failure doesn’t matter, hard work does.
Vincent by Ellie Golding
“Now I think I know
What you tried to say to me
And how you suffered for your sanity
And how you tried to set them free
They would not listen, they're not listening still
Perhaps they never will”
Vincent by Ellie Golding is one of the most impactful and motivating songs for people in artistic professions. The song highlights the story of Vincent Van Gogh, one of the most celebrated artists of the world. When Van Gogh was alive, most people did not respect and appreciate his work. After his death, his paintings gained recognition and were put up in museums worldwide. The song motivates artists to keep working even if they don’t get recognition. It highlights that the artists’ art is too good for this world and people may not recognize it. However, someday, in the future, their work could be recognized like Van Gogh’s work was. Listening to a relatable story about a great artist whose work did not sell at first but went on to be celebrated worldwide is something most artists need. For everyone in an entrepreneurial venture which is more creative, this song can be really motivating.