Can't Find Toilet Paper in Stores Again? Here Are 10 Bidets on Sale During Black Friday Week.

The second wave of panic buying across the nation has cleaned out store shelves.
Can't Find Toilet Paper in Stores Again? Here Are 10 Bidets on Sale During Black Friday Week.
Image credit: BioBidet

3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The United States has officially crossed the 12.7 million mark in total cases since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the earlier months, people rushed to stores to stock up on essentials like canned goods, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper. Panic buying on these goods only added to the stresses of the global supply chain paralyzed by closed ports and manufacturing running at a lower capacity. 

With new cases of the virus growing across states, household staples like toilet paper have again disappeared off store shelves. Many have turned to bidets as an alternative earlier in the year as it became more difficult to find toilet paper stocked in stores.

A U.S. household of (2.6 people), on average, goes through 409 regular rolls of toilet paper every year. It is no wonder why people are turning to bidets as alternatives to not have to hunt for toilet paper from store-to-store but also the economical benefits.

Check out these 10 bidets ranging in various price points during this early Black Friday sale.

Bidets Under $100

Bidets Under $100
Image credit: BioBidet

The SlimGlow bidet is one of the most economical bidet attachments on the market right now. With a slim profile, the bidet is 50 percent thinner but also 100 percent more durable than the competition. It easily attaches to the plumbing of any toilet. Once connected to a fresh water supply, users are able to easily control the pressure via the dial on the knob for the best cleaning experience.

Get SlimGlow: The World's First Bidet Attachment Featuring a Night Light for $34.97 (Reg. $79) during this limited-time Black Friday price drop. Also check out these other bidets for $100: 

Bidets Under $250

Bidets Under $250
Image credit: Alpha Bidet

Taking it up a notch, Alpha GX Wave Bidet Seat gives users a more refined experience than the SlimGlow. This bidet provides users with three wash modes powered by a hybrid heating system, meaning you will have continuous heating warming water during cleanings. In addition, the Alpha GX Wave Bidet Seat has a warm air dryer that will dry bottoms in 2 to 3 minutes. Lastly, the bidet features a stainless steel nozzle that self cleans making sure each use is hygienic. 

Get the Alpha GX Wave Bidet Seat for $159.96 (Reg. $399) with code “BFSAVE20” at checkout. Don’t forget to also look at these alternatives around the same price point:

Bidets Over $250

Bidets Over $250
Image credit: BioBidet

If you are looking to be the king of the throne, the Bio Bidet Supreme BB-1000 Bidet Seat might be your answer. The main luxury upgrades you don’t get with most bidets but with this one is a fully adjustable heated seat and warm water cleanings. The bidet also features a patented 3-in-1 nozzle for soothing and hygienic washes. It also is equipped with a powerful deodorizer that eliminates up to 90% of odors. 

Get the Bio Bidet Supreme BB-1000 Bidet Seat for $424.99 (Reg. $499). Looking for something similar but different, check out these two: 

