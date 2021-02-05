6 Lessons Learned From Franchisors Who Launched in 2020

Cindy Coats used to do yoga in a warm studio that relied on a space heater to climb past 72 degrees. It wasn’t exactly hot, but people still showed up. So in 2012, Coats joined with two other cofounders to launch Real Hot Yoga, a studio built to deliver a serious burn to the residents of Knoxville, Tenn. The company initially grew by issuing licensing agreements to entrepreneurs within the founders’ networks, but then total strangers started asking to join the company — ­­so Coats and her team decided it was time to franchise. They were just finishing the paperwork in February when gym closures scared away hopes of signing a franchisee — at least for now.

What cofounder Cindy Coats learned last year:

1. Cleanliness is always good business.

“Early on with Real Hot Yoga, we were talking about the most important thing people want in a business. We decided that it’s a clean environment. You go to a restaurant or department store in a mall, and if their bathrooms are clean, you feel better about eating or shopping there. So while we don’t have the fanciest hardware or the most expensive shower tiles, we have always kept our studios impeccably clean. We have a system that uses a UV filter to remove 99 percent of germs, bacteria, and viruses from the air. That was always good for business, but it feels especially critical right now.”

2. Yoga’s Zen can help out in business.

“There are things we can control and things we can’t. It’s useful to know the difference, so you can decide where to put your energy. For instance, when we first reopened after the , we had to ask our clients to wear masks even while practicing. That wasn’t fun for anybody, but we had no control over it. So we lived with it. Now with the exception of one studio, customers no longer have to wear their masks on the mat, but there are still a lot of people uncomfortable going into public spaces. We can’t change their risk tolerance, but what we can do is invest in targeting new clients.”

3. Doubt is part of the process.

“It cost a lot to do a franchise. It took time, effort, and money, and sometimes I ask, Did we bite off more than we can chew? But then the moment passes, and I’m hopeful again. With the uncertainty of the virus, we might struggle for a few more months, but looking beyond the pandemic, I know that health will become more and more important in people’s lives.”

