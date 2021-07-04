Save More Than Half Off Apps and Software Deals for Summer

July 4, 2021 3 min read

Scopio Authentic Stock Photography: Standard Lifetime Subscription

Image credit: Scopio

In today's digital world, businesses need apps and software to thrive. However, they aren't always inexpensive. Fortunately, you can score limited time savings on some great apps and software to help your business this 4th of July. Check out the deals.

Sick of scanning the same boring stock photography libraries and finding the same dull imagery? Empower your marketing and branding with Scopio, a royalty-free stock photo library that gives you unlimited access to 400,000+ authentic images for websites, social media, ads, and more.

Get Scopio for $29 (reg. $3,480) for a limited time.

Tweet Ninja Twitter Automation Solo Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Image credit: Tweet Ninja

Managing a successful Twitter campaign takes a lot of time and effort. With Tweet Ninja, however, you can put your Twitter engagement on autopilot. Choose a target audience, and Tweet Ninja will curate an engagement strategy that utilizes the best tweets and content to interact with them.

Get Tweet Ninja for $39.20 (reg. $540) with promo code SUMMER20.

Mashvisor: Lifetime Subscription

Image credit: Mashvisor

The real estate market is booming, and, if you have a little disposable income, it's a great time to start a lucrative property investment side hustle. With Mashvisor, you'll get access to analytics on nationwide real estate data to help you find outstanding investment opportunities and optimize their rental potential.

Get Mashvisor for $39.99 (reg. $1,499) for a limited time.

SurfShark VPN: 2-Yr Subscription

Image credit: Surfshark

Keep your browsing private, whether you're on your office, home, or public WiFi. This high-speed VPN gives you access to more than 1,200 torrent-friendly servers and unlimited data to give you a super-fast, secure browsing experience. Plus, a no-logging policy ensures your data stays completely private.

Get SurfShark VPN for $67.20 (reg. $290) with promo code SUMMER20.

Setapp: 1-Year Subscription

Image credit: MacPaw

The App Store says "there's an app for that," and that's exactly the problem. With dozens of for absolutely everything, it's hard to know what's actually good. Setapp is a next-generation productivity service for Mac users that offers a curated collection of more than 210 apps expressly designed to make you and your business work more efficiently.

Get Setapp for $55.20 (reg. $119) with promo code SUMMER20.

LingvaNex Translator: Lifetime Subscription

Image credit: Lingvanex

The next best thing to learning a language, LingvaNex Translator works on a huge range of platforms, translating text, voice, images, websites, and documents instantaneously. It works with more than 112 languages instantly so you'll never wonder what something says, no matter where you are. That's why it was a #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt.

Get LingvaNex Translator for $79.99 (reg. $399) for a limited time.

Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan

Image credit: Degoo Backup

You create a lot of important files as an entrepreneur and you need a secure place to back them up. Enter Degoo, the feature-rich, automated backup that gives you more space than Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive combined. And the security is even better, too.

Get Degoo Premium for $89.40 (reg. $3,600) with promo code SUMMER20.

The Bestselling ProWritingAid Lifetime Subscription Bundle

Image credit: ProWritingAid

Writing is one of the most important skills you can have, and yes, you can learn how to do it. More than two million writers have already improved their writing using ProWritingAid, a platform that goes beyond world-class grammar and style checking to give you in-depth reports to help you strengthen your writing. Plus, this bundle also comes with access to ProWritingAid Academy to help you improve your writing skills even more.

Get The Bestselling ProWritingAid Lifetime Subscription Bundle for $160 (reg. $1,899) with promo code SUMMER20.

Prices subject to change.