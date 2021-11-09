These Drones Are on Sale at Early Black Friday Prices

November 9, 2021 4 min read

4K Dual-Camera Pro GPS Drone

Image credit: Ineedmeone

Drones have become a valuable tool for hobbyists and professionals alike as aerial photography becomes more in-demand than ever. From real estate to entertainment, drones are more popular than ever and whether you want to start a side hustle or just join the fad, you can do so today on a budget. During our Pre-Black Friday Sale, you can get any of these drones for an extra 15 percent off when you use promo code SAVE15NOV at checkout.

With a mechanical 3-axis gimbal, video following, and intuitive controls, this 4K drone makes it easy for even beginners to capture great aerial footage. It has GPS capability, so you won't get lost and one key takeoff/landing to avoid accidents.

Get the 4K Dual-Camera Pro GPS Drone for $59.46 (reg. $69) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

E99 Pro 4K Dual Camera Precision HD Foldable Drone

Image credit: Ineedmeone

This tiny drone is extremely portable and can fly for up to 20 minutes at a time. Draw a path with the companion app to fly automatically and record all along the way with a 4K HD camera. With one button return, it's always easy to get a quick flight in wherever you are.

Get the E99 Pro 4K Dual Camera Precision HD Foldable Drone for $63.71 (reg. $285) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Bronze Senior GPS 4K Dual Camera Drone 106 with Gimbal and EIS

Image credit: Ineedmeone

Equipped with dual HD cameras, a 3-axis mechanical gimbal, and electronic image stabilization, you'll enjoy steady photos and footage as you fly this drone. It has an altitude hold mode for better pictures and a control distance of up to 1,200 meters for extended flights.

Get the Bronze Senior GPS 4K Dual Camera Drone 106 with Gimbal and EIS for $67.96 (reg. $320) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 RC Quadcopter Drone with 4K HD Camera

Image credit: Onetif

With the Ninja Dragon Wi-Fi app, you can view real-time flight images from this camera drone quadcopter with ease. It has an altitude hold mode function to stabilize flight and a headless mode that makes it easy even for beginners to pilot.

Get the Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 RC Quadcopter Drone with 4K HD Camera for $67.99 (reg. $149) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual Camera Drone

Image credit: Ninja

This dual-camera drone lets you watch images in real-time and control a variety of functions with the included remote control that works from up to 150 meters away. The electronic stabilization system makes it easier to lock altitude and flight position while the foldable design makes it more portable than ever.

Get the Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual Camera Drone for $75.65 (reg. $199) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Ninja Dragon J10X Wi-Fi RC Quadcopter Drone with 4K HD Camera

Image credit: Onetify

This upgraded model has a 1080p HD camera and 6 channels for more flexible control. It has a 6-axis gyroscope to make it more stable in flight so you can focus on shooting photography and not staying in control.

Get the Ninja Dragon J10X Wi-Fi RC Quadcopter Drone with 4K HD Camera for $84.15 (reg. $199) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Ninja Dragon Max Flip Headless HD Camera Gesture Control Drone

Image credit: Onetify

Get creative with your flight with this gesture control drone! Draw a flight path on your screen with the companion app and the Max Flip will automatically fly along that path while taking pictures or video. It's an easier way to fly.

Get the Ninja Dragon Max Flip Headless HD Camera Gesture Control Drone for $84.15 (reg. $169) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone

Image credit: Ninja Dragon

With 4 channels, a 6-axis gyroscope, headless mode, and one-key automatic return, the Alpha Z PRO is one of the easiest drones to fly that you'll find. Plus, it has a 4K wide-angle with 90º adjustment and a 720p bottom camera to capture even more footage.

Get the Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone for $84.99 (reg. $199) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

EXO Blackhawk Drone: Explorer Bundle

Image credit: EXO

Step into the world of elite drone photography at a more affordable price. The EXO Blackhawk can fly for up to 43 minutes at a time and features a f/2.0 professional lens and full 4K resolution. It transmits images in real-time from up to 8 kilometers away and includes a host of incredible features like hands-free shots, background moves, and much more.

Get the EXO Blackhawk Drone: Explorer Bundle for $730.99 (reg. $1,078) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Prices are subject to change.