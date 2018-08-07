Get All Access for $5/mo

4 Tips to Take your Side Hustle to the Next Level You may be a freelancer today. But, tomorrow, you can be a business owner if you follow these steps.

By Syed Balkhi Edited by Dan Bova

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Westend61 | Getty Images

It seems like almost everyone has a side hustle these days. According to Bankrate, more than 44 million Americans have one. Having a side hustle is a great way to make a little extra money, do something you enjoy and feel empowered. But, do you dream of quitting your 9-to-5 and turning the side hustle you love into your full-time gig?

Related: How to Turn Your Side Hustle Into a Full-Time Gig

That's the ultimate goal, but it can be difficult to achieve. The daily grind of working a day job and coming home to work on your side hustle can wear you down. You might think you don't have enough time or money to turn your dream into a reality. So, how can that be possible? In fact, there are some simple, low-cost hacks to take you from hobbyist to professional.

So, whether you write, sell products online, flip houses or plan to start a podcast, with a little luck and a lot of hard work, you can take your side hustle full-time and make more than you would have working for someone else. Now, pull up your bootstraps and check out these four tips to take your side hustle to the next level.

Determine your goals.

One of the first steps to starting any business is to determine your goals. You have to know where you want to go, and when, in order to keep your business on the path to success. Not only will setting your goals keep you more organized, but it will keep you accountable and motivate you to keep pushing forward.

Once you've written down your goals, you should create smaller but necessary tasks that you can complete in less than an hour. For example, if you have a goal of writing three blog posts a week, you can break down those individual tasks to create: a blog idea, an outline, the necessary research, a draft and a revision.

Another tip is to use a time-tracking tool, like Time Doctor, to keep you on pace.

Get organized.

If you're the type who has all your ideas written down on notepads thrown haphazardly all over your desk, you'll need to get more organized, to create a successful business. A scattered mind will do you no good at managing and completingthe tasks you need to get done in a day.

You can use a free tool like Trello to visually plan out tasks, projects and company goals.

Image source: Trello Board. https://trello.com/

By organizing all your business ideas in one place, you'll be stay on track and get more done. Create a daily to-do list as well as a calendar to track project-due dates and meetings, to make sure you're completing the goals needed to turn your side hustle into a business. When you know what's coming up in the pipeline, you'll be more effective at prioritizing and meeting important deadlines.

Related: Your Side Hustle Can Become a Million-Dollar Business. These 5 Examples Prove It.

Build your brand.

Building your brand is one of the most important strategies to take your side hustle to the next level and develop an identity for your business. Get a great logo crafted and create a style guide for your brand that covers colors and font you'll be using; then design your website around it.

Zendesk has created a brand and logo for its company that is recognizable, consistent and distinctly its own.

Image source: Zendesk Brand Consistency. https://blog.hubspot.com/blog/tabid/6307/bid/34227/15-businesses-to-admire-for-consistent-stellar-branding.aspx

Your brand needs to be consistent across all platforms, including print and social media. That'swhy it's important to create a branding style guide that you can refer to. When you make your side hustle look more professional, people will take you more seriously. As you're building your brand, visitors will form a connection with your business, which will look more and more like a legitimate business and not just a hobby.

Start marketing yourself.

With your side hustle you might be doing work only for people you know, or selling to friends and neighbors, but to take it to the next level, you need to widen your audience by marketing yourself. One great tactic to utilize here is a website for your personal brand. Another: Building your email list.

An email list is an awesome way to talk to targeted leads directly any time you have something to say, whether that consists of educating them with useful content or announcing a sale. The users on your email list are going to be the easiest to convert to customers for your business.

Julie Ewald was a freelancer who founded her own company. She uses this pop-up to encourage visitors to her site to sign up for her email list.

Image source: email opt-in pop-up from Julie Ewald. https://julieewald.com/

Another great way to market yourself is to get onto social media. You can reach a whole new audience for your business by promoting your business on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. By using the power of email and social media, you can connect with an engaged audience and skyrocket your sales without ever having to pay for advertising.

Related; 50 Ideas for a Lucrative Side Hustle

In sum, starting a business can be scary. But you've already proven you have the chops to become the boss of your own company by starting a side hustle. By following these strategies you can take your brilliant side hustle from a part-time gif to a full-time labor of love and become the entrepreneur you've always wanted to be.
Syed Balkhi

Entrepreneur, Growth Hacker and Marketer

Syed Balkhi is an entrepreneur and the co-founder of WPBeginnerOptinMonster and WPForms

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

He Started a Business That Surpassed $100 Million in Under 3 Years: 'Consistent Revenue Right Out of the Gate'

Ryan Close, founder and CEO of Bartesian, had run a few small businesses on the side — but none of them excited him as much as the idea for a home cocktail machine.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

How to Build an Unshakeable Brand Voice and Win Over Loyal Customers

Want to build an online brand that reaches more people and puts your business on the map? It starts on the web.

By Adam Petrilli
Business News

This Coffee Shop Owner Gained 10,000 TikTok Followers With One Post. Here's How He Did It.

Here's how a "dance for a free coffee" promotion blew the lid off this cafe's popularity.

By David James
By Carl Stoffers
Business Solutions

Get Down to Business with Lifetime Access to Microsoft Office 2021 for Mac for 70% Off

Unlock essential Office tools with a one-time purchase — ideal for entrepreneurs and professionals looking to streamline their workflow.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel