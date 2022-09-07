A Copywriting Side Hustle Can Help You Start Earning Extra Money

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The gig economy is stronger than ever and, these days, it's never been easier to launch a profitable side hustle. Everybody has certain skills that companies are willing to pay for. So earning some extra money could be as simple as doing what you already do best, just for people besides your full-time company.

Copywriters have nailed this idea. There is so much demand for these days, experienced, qualified writers can find all kinds of work in the digital marketing space. If you're interested in earning some extra money, The 2022 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle will help you master the skills you need to become a freelance copywriter.

This seven-course bundle is taught by experienced entrepreneurs like Phil Ebiner (4.6/5-star instructor rating), Sophie Ackroyd (4.5/5-star instructor rating), and Travis Rose (4.4/5-star instructor rating).

Starting out with a general course, you'll learn how to write better headlines, craft copy for any type of marketing campaign, design a campaign rollout strategy, build a portfolio to grow your business as a copywriter, understand the differences between B2B and B2C marketing, and much more. There are specific courses on copywriting for search engines, email etiquette and email marketing, and much more. By the end the training, you'll be able to craft effective copy for every part of the marketing funnel, regardless of the industry.

In addition to the practical skills, you'll also learn the business side of copywriting, understanding how to attract your ideal clients and customers by converting readers of your marketing assets into potential business opportunities.

Want to earn a little extra money (or save some)? Learn copywriting. The 2022 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle is your ticket and right now, it's on sale for just $32 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.