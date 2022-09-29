How to Start a Dumpster Dudez Franchise in 2022

Dumpster Dudez was founded in 2015 with just one truck and 10 dumpsters. CEO Dustin Kiene was running a successful hauling business but wanted something more — so Dumpster Dudez was born. Kiene drove his business with explosive growth, and through a genuine desire to help like-minded succeed, the brand began offering franchise opportunities in 2019.

Dumpster Dudez

Through serious hard work and determination, Kiene created the most dynamic and ambitious franchise invested in success with confident leadership, a proven and repeatable system and some serious growth potential.

With a Dumpster Dudez franchise, you'll have the opportunity to experience both the independence and flexibility small business entrepreneurship offers, while also receiving the backing, guidance and support of a larger corporate structure. At Dumpster Dudez, the company tries to keep things simple. It lives by its "EZ in EZ out" dumpster size and delivery system, and to the best of its ability imparts that EZ nature to franchising.

The company offers a simple approach to servicing an arguably timeless industry with consistent growth potential, and it offers continued guidance and support so you can match your level of success to the lifestyle of your choosing as a small business entrepreneur.

Dumpster Dudez provides a wide choice of dumpster sizes that are suited for both personal and commercial use. The dumpsters are designed in such a manner that they can effortlessly handle a variety of heavy-duty tasks. As a business opportunity, Dumpster Dudez provides dumpsters that cater to the diverse needs of the users. Irrespective of the area and the nature of the task, these dumpsters are suited for all.

The toughness of the dumpsters and their ability to cope with a heavy workload is an added advantage. The modern pieces of equipment at Dumpster Dudez are capable of providing top-notch removal services. The dumpsters are ideal for home renovation, parking lot cleanup and other projects according to customers' demands. Dumpster Dudez provides its customers with a blend of outstanding service and affordable prices.

In contrast to other dumpster services which drive a hole in the customers' pocket, Dumpster Dudez offers services that can save you a significant sum. Dumpster Dudez is the customer's best friend. With services for contractors, real estate investors and homeowners, it has revolutionized the market. You can now order its splendid services through a call and get a taste of the supreme quality it has to offer.

Dumpster Dudez is categorized as an emerging brand with just under 10 current locations in the U.S., but interest in the brand is up 700% over the past three years.

Related: From Dumpster Diving to Building a $3 Billion Business

How much does a Dumpster Dudez franchise cost?

To open a Dumpster Dudez franchise of your own, here are the financial requirements, cash required and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership.

Initial franchise fee: $40,000.

Initial investment: $88,700 to $128,500.

Cash requirement: $70,000.

Veteran incentives: 10% off the franchise fee.

Royalty fee: 7%.

Term of agreement: 10 years.

Dumpster Dudez does offer in-house financing to cover the franchise fee. However, the brand does maintain relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable and payroll.

How much can a Dumpster Dudez franchise owner make?

Dumpster Dudez offers an Item 19 in its franchise disclosure document which provides financial information about select in its franchise system.

Benefits of choosing a Dumpster Dudez franchise

There are several benefits of choosing to franchise with Dumpster Dudez.

Simplicity

The company is offering an EZ business concept at its core. The benefit to you is that you're not going to waste time undergoing a steep learning curve; you're going to be in the field faster with the opportunity to make money sooner.

Approach

In addition to simplicity, Dumpster Dudez will be as honest and upfront as possible and will not over-promise. If you are looking for a get-rich-quick scheme, this isn't for you. The benefit to you is a no-nonsense approach that highlights if you are willing to follow its concept and invest time and energy in working hard and smart. The company is confident you'll have the best opportunity to get out of your business what you are willing to put into it.

Timeless industry

Dumpster Dudez offers an opportunity to serve a timeless industry with consistent growth potential. The benefit to you is that, unlike some other franchises that only cater to the latest passing trend, the trash removal industry should remain a constant. It is a service that homeowners, contractors and businesses alike all require, and there is a greater opportunity to service a consistent need, not just a momentary fad.

Guidance and support

Because the company is invested in each other, its goals are aligned in the franchise relationship — it wants you to thrive. Your success helps support corporate growth and brand awareness, allowing the company to continually refine its process, offerings and outreach as a comprehensive benefit.

That said, you can rest assured that it will follow through with its responsibilities. To the best of its ability, Dumpster Dudez will impart its knowledge and industry awareness during initial training, while also offering ongoing support and advice so you can operate your franchise to the level of success you desire.

Dumpster Dudez has developed a comprehensive training process that is thoroughly detailed. Its franchisees will participate in roughly 12 hours of classroom training and 16 hours of on-the-job training. Additional training will be developed and implemented based on the individual needs of the franchisee.

Training will cover:

Truck/field operations

Scheduling/dumpster management

Customer service

Advertising and sales strategies for both B2B and B2C

Bookkeeping / Dumpster Management Software

Safety protocols

Digital Marketing Education

5-year forecasting with benchmarks for appropriate inventory scaling

B2B Networking

Request more information about franchising with Dumpster Dudez by filling out this form to learn more and begin the discovery process for your very own franchise operation.

Related: What Makes These 9 Emerging and Thriving Franchises Unique?