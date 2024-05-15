Join our free livestream on 5/16/24 at 12 PM ET with former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury and tech CEO Reid Covington to gain their insights on marketing, starting a business and more. You don't want to miss it!

This is your chance to pick the brain of two-time NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury. On and off the court, "Starbury" has forged his own unique path to success. In this live Q&A, he will be joined by Reid Covington, CEO of Chamelo Eyewear, to discuss his new role as Chief Brand Officer of the innovative eyewear company and his singular approach to marketing and brand development. We'll be talking strategy and mental game, and taking your questions live!

Key topics:

Marbury's approach to decision-making, including his unexpected move to leave the NBA and play in the Chinese Basketball Association, where he became a three-time champion

Determining market need and your product's revenue potential

Creating an incentive for early adopters and establishing a feedback loop

Building brand awareness and hype

As his former team, the New York Knicks, make a run in the NBA playoffs, this is an event you won't want to miss!

Where can I watch?

Stream live May 16th at 12:00 PM ET on: YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook & X (formerly known as Twitter)

About the Speakers:

Stephon Marbury, Chief Brand Officer of Chamelo Eyewear

Stephon Marbury, Chamelo's Chief Brand Officer (CBO) and a two-time NBA All-Star, has not only excelled in sports but also achieved success in fashion and business. He lives his life at the intersection of sports, fashion, and technology—the core of where Chamelo positions itself. Known for his unconventional career path, Marbury brings an innovative and non-traditional spirit to Chamelo Eyewear.

Beyond the court, Marbury is known for his entrepreneurial efforts, particularly with his affordable sneaker line, Starbury, in 2006. The brand aimed to provide high-quality basketball shoes at accessible prices, addressing economic disparities within sports. Marbury's commitment to social responsibility and community support reflects his personal experiences growing up in an economically challenged environment. His work with Starbury and his successful basketball career have solidified his legacy as a significant figure in sports and community activism.

Reid Covington, Chief Executive Officer of Chamelo Eyewear

Reid Covington, CEO of Chamelo Eyewear, has spent over a decade successfully launching and scaling consumer startups. A digital marketing veteran with a track record for raising nine figures and the only entrepreneur to be featured on CBS' Innovation Nation twice, Reid brings invaluable expertise in strategic growth and product innovation.