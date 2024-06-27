Get All Access for $5/mo

As an entrepreneur, you likely serve as not only the CEO of your business, but the IT department as well. Wearing many hats can be difficult, so when a data privacy tool comes around that keeps you safe from malware and offers peace of mind, it's worth trying. When it costs less than $20 for a lifetime, that's a no-brainer.

Stay safer on the web with this lifetime subscription to the AdGuard Family Plan, an easy way to secure your precious data. It equips your whole family's devices and is currently on sale for the best price on the web at $19 — $60 off the usual $79 price tag — through July 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

As the world's premiere ad-blocking system, AdGuard is ready to make your online experience more secure and seamless. Aside from blocking ads, it's also ready to shield against phishing attempts, malware attacks, and more. This lifetime subscription to its family plan also keeps your loved ones' devices safe, as it's available for up to nine devices.

AdGuard also keeps your important professional and personal data private, as it prevents trackers and activity analyzers from investigating your online habits. It's compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems, so it's easy to set up for everyone. And there are added features like parental controls you can use at home to protect the kids.

Take advantage of the best price online on a lifetime subscription to the AdGuard Family Plan — only $19 (reg. $79) here through July 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

