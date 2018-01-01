Apparel

This Entrepreneur Went From Caddie to Golf Apparel Icon
This Entrepreneur Went From Caddie to Golf Apparel Icon

John Ashworth recognized a gap in the market -- transitional apparel to comfortably go from the links to a night out on the town.
Business & Burgers | 2 min read
How a Distinct Brand Identity Helps This Sock and Apparel Company Stand Out
How a Distinct Brand Identity Helps This Sock and Apparel Company Stand Out

Iva Pawling, co-founder and CEO of Richer Poorer, sat down with Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker in Hawaii to talk entrepreneurship and building her brand.
Jen A. Miller | 1 min read
Who Will Win the Top-Selling Jersey in the NFL?
Who Will Win the Top-Selling Jersey in the NFL?

Sports merchandise powerhouse Fanatics is keeping score.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
We Finally Know When We Can Get Our Hands on Nike's Self-Lacing Sneakers
We Finally Know When We Can Get Our Hands on Nike's Self-Lacing Sneakers

Forget about self-driving cars -- these self-lacing sneakers are the next big thing.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
How This Army Veteran Turned His Hobby Into a $20 Million Business
How This Army Veteran Turned His Hobby Into a $20 Million Business

Nick Palmisciano combined a dark sense of humor with a warrior-like approach to business and came up big with his apparel and lifestyle company Ranger Up. Here's how he did it.
Dan Bova | 7 min read
Amazon Is Collecting Private Label Fashion Brands
Amazon Is Collecting Private Label Fashion Brands

The company, which is ramping up its own fashion team, already owns seven.
Eugene Kim | 2 min read
Pizza Hut Launches a Line of Pizza-Themed Apparel
Pizza Hut Launches a Line of Pizza-Themed Apparel

Pizza Hut is just one of the many fast food franchises trying to attract a younger demographic with quirky merchandise.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
This Hipster Hoodie That Hides a Pillow Is a Sleeper Hit on Kickstarter
This Hipster Hoodie That Hides a Pillow Is a Sleeper Hit on Kickstarter

Hypnos's inflatable sweatshirt is a napper's dream -- if you're cool with snoozing in public, that is.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Fake It 'Til You Make It with These 5 Luxe Rental Startups
Fake It 'Til You Make It with These 5 Luxe Rental Startups

You're not a mogul yet. But you can act like one when you need to.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Here Is How You Should Upgrade Your Professional Image
Here Is How You Should Upgrade Your Professional Image

If you want to be taken seriously, you need to be deliberate about your business style.
Jeff Giesea | 5 min read
