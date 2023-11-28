It's Near-Impossible to Snag a Reservation at the VIP-Filled Rao's — But Now Rao's Homemade Is Dropping a Merch Line for All Red Sauce Lovers Rao's Homemade is releasing a blinged-out tracksuit inspired by its red sauce.

By Sam Silverman

Rao's Homemade wants its customers to be comfortable while eating comfort foods this winter.

The Italian food brand is releasing a limited-edition velour tracksuit inspired by its iconic red sauce, complete with a red zip-up hoodie with a bedazzled Rao's Homemade logo on the back with matching lounge pants. The set costs $150 and will be available on Rao's Homemade website beginning December 1 for a limited time.

Courtesy of Rao's Homemade | Rao's Homemade velour tracksuit.

Charles Rao opened his eponymous restaurant, Rao's, in Manhattan's East Harlem neighborhood in 1896, and its still open today, according to the company. Although most of the tables are claimed by regulars, the restaurant is known to cater to celebrities such as Martin Scorsese, Billy Joel, and Jimmy Fallon. The restaurant's clientele has become as famous as the meatballs, making it nearly impossible to nab a reservation.

The brand began packaging its red sauce in 1992 and since has expanded to dry pasta, soups, and other sauces.

Rao's restaurant and Rao's Homemade function as separate business entities.

In August 2023, Campbell Soup purchased the maker of Rao's Homemade products, Sovos Brands, for over $2 billion, according to NBC News. At the time of the sale, Rao's Homemade accounted for 69% of Sovos' $837 million in adjusted net sales in 2022.

Courtesy of Rao's Homemade | The Rao's Homemade tracksuit features a rhinestone logo on the back.

The company is also giving a tracksuit on December 11, and people can have the chance to win by following @raoshomemade on Instagram.

This past summer, Rao's Homemade released a limited edition sauce jar purse, which sold out — despite its $1,000 price tag.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

