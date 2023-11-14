You Could Own a Pair of McDonald's Themed Crocs – But it Will Cost You McDonald's worked in collaboration with Crocs to create four unique clogs with matching socks and charms.

By Sam Silverman

Now you can eat your Big Mac and wear it too thanks to McDonald's new collaboration with Crocs.

The limited-edition line features a selection of three Crocs inspired by McDonald's iconic characters Grimace, Birdie, and Hamburglar, in addition to a classic-style Croc in the fast-food company's signature red and yellow colors.

Each pair of Crocs includes custom Jibbitz charms and retails for between $70 – $75 a pair, plus matching socks are available for purchase for $20, according to a press release. Customers can snag the clogs beginning on November 14 at Crocs retail locations, Crocs.com, and select wholesale partners while supplies last.

In honor of McDonald's first-ever global shoe collaboration, the company plans to make an undisclosed donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities to help sick children and give families access to medical care.

Last month McDonald's reported a 14% revenue boost in its third quarter, according to CNBC. Following strategic price increases, McDonald's generated $6.69 billion in revenue.
Fast Food Franchise McDonald's News and Trends Business News crocs

