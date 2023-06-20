The funds will be used for research and development and for geographical expansion

Sujatra, an apparel startup, has raised an undisclosed amount of debt funding round from a revenue-based financier and Peter Thiel-backed Velocity as well. The funds will be used for research and development and for geographical expansion.

"During our research, we found shopping for ethnic wear abroad can often turn into a disappointing experience due to limited design options, extended delivery time, exorbitant shipping costs, no provision for returns, and most importantly - no facility for size customization or proper fittings. We intend to change all this and offer a closer-to-home experience of shopping. We will offer a 7-day return window, size exchange facility and will also offer custom stitching options through our international operations hub located in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada," said Bedprakash Das, chief executive officer.

Specializing in designer ethnic wear, Sujatra offers a modern aesthetic in the women's wear market. According to the company, it aims to spread the idea of designer Indian ethnic wear inspired by traditional art forms in the North American market.

Sujatra was founded in 2016 by a 69-year-old entrepreneur, Chitralekha Das, initially the brand combined Indian art forms, paintings and fabrics to create unique saree designs. Over time the brand entered modern aesthetics in the women's wear market. Now they have a wide product range consisting of sarees, kurtis, dresses, tops, and blouses.