The Executive Selection: Adidas

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you're looking to level up your wardrobe with athleisure this year, take a look at the Adidas Originals Blue Version Spring/ Summer 2023 capsule range.

The collection offers an updated take on the original Stan Smith Milencon court sneaker, as well as a newly transformed Stan Smith Relasted sneaker.

Source: Adidas

As for apparel, Adidas takes us back to the 70's nightclub dance floors, featuring modern versions of bodysuits with sequin detailing, matching trousers, cropped tees, and a daring biker jacket.

