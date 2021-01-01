Signing out of account, Standby...
Krista Mashore
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Krista Mashore Coaching
Krista Mashore has been in the top 1% of coaches nationwide. She is the author of four bestselling books focusing on digital marketing and has been named Yahoo Finance’s No. 1 digital marketer to watch in 2021.
Stop Doing the Bare Minimum and Become an Expert to See Real Results
Many people -- no matter their profession -- do just enough to get by. But that mentality prevents true success.
