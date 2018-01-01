Balancing Your Worklife

Reflections on Balancing Family Life While Pursuing A Career in the Arts
Work-Life Balance

Striking a balance between an active career and pursuuing artistic dreams is an achievable goal.
Warren Adler | 7 min read
Here Is How to Effectively Manage Your Stressful and Busy Schedule
Ready for Anything

This technique can help reveal the meaning behind stressful events in your life.
James Clear | 4 min read
5 Benefits of Putting Off Your Responsibilities Sometimes
Balancing Your Worklife

The next thing you have scheduled to do is not always the most beneficial use of your time.
Sherrie Campbell | 6 min read
Stop Multitasking! 3 Tips to Help You Focus on the Big Picture.
Multitasking

Outsourcing expertise is money well spent when it gets you to concentrate on the things a founder should.
Allison Engel | 4 min read
3 'Lessons Learned' for Parents and Entrepreneurs Alike
Work-Life Balance

Put down your smartphone, take photos of your pooch -- and experience life to the fullest.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
6 Ways to Be More Productive by Working Less
Balancing Your Worklife

Ironically, scheduling breaks and walks outside actually helps you accomplish more.
Spencer Blackman | 4 min read
3 Reasons Every Entrepreneur Needs to Take Vacation Time
Work-Life Balance

Not only will a respite allow the leader to renew mind and body, members of the team back in the office can take some initiative.
Lorna Borenstein | 4 min read
A Structured Day Can Keep Wasted Time at Bay
Ready for Anything

Americans may work longer than the rest of the world, but are we using our time efficiently?
Adam Toren | 4 min read
Shark Tank Star Robert Herjavec: Don't Ever Expect a 'Balanced Life'
Shark Tank

The 'nicest' Shark says that with great success comes great sacrifice -- specifically downtime. The one exception he has to make: his kids.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
10 Ways to De-Stress at Your Desk (Learned from Kids)
Stress Management

Take a minute per day to forget that you're an overworked adult and see your anxiety melt away.
Anna James | 4 min read
