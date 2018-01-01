Balancing Your Worklife
Work-Life Balance
Working More Hours Leads to Burnout, Not More Productivity
Working fewer hours improves your productivity by allowing you to experience that part of your existence knows as 'your life.'
Work-Life Balance
Reflections on Balancing Family Life While Pursuing A Career in the Arts
Striking a balance between an active career and pursuuing artistic dreams is an achievable goal.
Ready for Anything
Here Is How to Effectively Manage Your Stressful and Busy Schedule
This technique can help reveal the meaning behind stressful events in your life.
Balancing Your Worklife
5 Benefits of Putting Off Your Responsibilities Sometimes
The next thing you have scheduled to do is not always the most beneficial use of your time.
Multitasking
Stop Multitasking! 3 Tips to Help You Focus on the Big Picture.
Outsourcing expertise is money well spent when it gets you to concentrate on the things a founder should.
Work-Life Balance
3 'Lessons Learned' for Parents and Entrepreneurs Alike
Put down your smartphone, take photos of your pooch -- and experience life to the fullest.
Balancing Your Worklife
6 Ways to Be More Productive by Working Less
Ironically, scheduling breaks and walks outside actually helps you accomplish more.
Work-Life Balance
3 Reasons Every Entrepreneur Needs to Take Vacation Time
Not only will a respite allow the leader to renew mind and body, members of the team back in the office can take some initiative.
Ready for Anything
A Structured Day Can Keep Wasted Time at Bay
Americans may work longer than the rest of the world, but are we using our time efficiently?
Shark Tank
Shark Tank Star Robert Herjavec: Don't Ever Expect a 'Balanced Life'
The 'nicest' Shark says that with great success comes great sacrifice -- specifically downtime. The one exception he has to make: his kids.
Stress Management
10 Ways to De-Stress at Your Desk (Learned from Kids)
Take a minute per day to forget that you're an overworked adult and see your anxiety melt away.